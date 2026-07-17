Sterling Bank, FITC, Mobilise Capital Drive Institutional Accountability for Sustainable Africa

Reinforcing its commitment to sustainable finance and long-term economic inclusion, Sterling Bank partnered with the Financial Institutions Training Centre (FITC) to convene financial sector leaders, policymakers, and corporate executives at the 2026 FITC Sustainability and ESG Conference in Lagos.

The conference focused on accelerating sustainable finance, strengthening governance frameworks and mobilising local capital to address Africa’s climate and development financing needs.

The bank reinforced its position at the forefront of Africa’s green transition, mobilising industry dialogue on sustainable finance and fostering partnerships that promote inclusive economic growth and long-term prosperity for the nation.

Setting the tone for the event, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of FITC, Dr. Chizor Malize, emphasised that climate resilience, social investment, and strong institutional governance are no longer optional considerations but immediate strategic imperatives.

She challenged the assembled leaders to shift their focus from mere corporate reporting to practical implementation, noting that the continent’s extraordinary natural resources and youthful population offer a generational opportunity for long-term growth if guided by visionary and accountable leadership.

“Around the world, Sustainability and ESG have moved from the margins of corporate reporting to the centre of economic strategy,” stated Dr. Malize.

“We have brought together this distinguished community of leaders not simply to discuss Sustainability and ESG, but to examine how they can become practical levers for building resilient organisations, trusted institutions and prosperous economies. Our aspiration is clear: that today’s discussions move beyond diagnosis to practical solutions, beyond intention to implementation, and beyond individual initiatives to collective impact.”

Echoing this call for actionable solutions, Chief Executive Officer of ONE Foundation, Olapeju Ibekwe, highlighted the transformative role of targeted capital allocation.

“Building on this vision for collective impact, we must recognise that sustainable development in Africa requires a fundamental shift in how we view and deploy capital,” she noted.

“Impact investments are now the critical engines for driving scalable solutions in health, education, and climate resilience. By strategically directing funds towards projects that offer both financial returns and measurable social good, we can actively bridge the continent’s development gap and create a truly inclusive economy.”

Data presented by Deputy Governor of Economic Policy at the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Philip C. Ikeazor, revealed that multilateral climate funds currently contribute less than 2 per cent of Africa’s total climate finance, leaving a massive void that local markets must fill.

To bridge this significant funding gap and support Nigeria’s target of achieving net-zero emissions by 2060, Ikeazor advocated the accelerated adoption of sustainable financing mechanisms, including green bonds and sustainability-linked loans, urging financial institutions to incorporate long-term environmental risks into their mainstream decision-making processes.

Nigeria’s national green financing strategy is actively targeting the mobilisation of blended capital to bridge an estimated US$171 billion climate funding gap in order to achieve net-zero target.

As private institutions and philanthropic entities move to align their capital with measurable social good, the broader financial ecosystem must simultaneously evolve to absorb, scale and protect these investments against escalating environmental risks.

This critical intersection between private sector initiative and overarching financial policy underscores the urgent need for a synchronised regulatory environment, one that explicitly incentivises green capital while addressing the systemic vulnerabilities facing African economies.

The conference also spotlighted the crucial role of strategic partnerships in achieving sustainable development goals, featuring perspectives from development champions and regulators like Executive Secretary and Chief Executive Officer of the FRCN, Dr. Rabiu Olowo.

Through coordinated efforts between the public sector, private enterprise, and civic organisations, the 2026 FITC Conference concluded with a unified commitment to mobilising localised capital and implementing the structural reforms necessary for a prosperous and resilient African future.