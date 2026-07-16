Senate Approves N50m for Families of Slain Oyo Rescue Heroes, Teachers, Hails Tinubu

• Commends security agencies over successful rescue of abducted schoolchildren

•Advances health sector governance reforms

• Army, DECAN extol troops’ sacrifice in protecting Nigerians, safeguarding territory

•NAF expresses displeasure over citizens’ indirect support for terrorist propaganda, unwitting spread of fear

•Ningi seeks prosecution of suspected abductors of Oyo pupils, teachers

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi, Sunday Aborisade and Linus Aleke in Abuja





Senate, yesterday, approved a N50 million intervention fund for the families of five persons who lost their lives during the military operation that secured the freedom of 39 abducted schoolchildren and seven teachers in Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State.

It described the deceased as national heroes, who paid the ultimate price in service to the country.

Relatedly, Nigerian Army (NA) and Defence Correspondents’ Association of Nigeria (DECAN) praised the sacrifices of troops deployed across various theatres of operation. They urged Nigerians to support those protecting the citizens and safeguarding the country, and not demoralise them through negative narratives.

Acting Director of Army Public Relations, Colonel Appolonia Anele, made the appeal while receiving the executive members of DECAN during a courtesy visit to Army Headquarters in Abuja.

Director of Public Relations and Information, Nigerian Air Force (NAF), Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, speaking at the event, cautioned the public against aiding terrorist propaganda through sharing of unverified content that caused fear.

Meanwhile, the senator for Bauchi Central Senatorial District, Abdul Ahmed Ningi, called for the immediate prosecution of suspects arrested in connection with the abduction of pupils and teachers in Oyo State, warning that any delay could fuel public suspicion.

The upper chamber resolved that each of the five bereaved families should receive N10 million to support the welfare of the children and other dependants left behind by the fallen security personnel and teachers.

The approval followed Senate’s adoption, a day earlier, of a motion commending the successful rescue operation and paying tribute to the security operatives and teachers, who lost their lives after the victims had spent about 56 days in captivity.

Those who died during the operation were identified as Lieutenant F.A. Isaac of the Nigerian Army, Private Silas Musa of the 81 Battalion of the Nigerian Army, Sergeant Abena John Jerome of the Nigeria Police, and two teachers who reportedly remained with the abducted pupils throughout their ordeal before they were killed by the kidnappers.

Announcing Senate’s decision during plenary, Senate President Godswill Akpabio commended President Bola Tinubu and the country’s security services for the successful operation.

Akpabio said the rescue demonstrated what coordinated intelligence gathering and inter-agency collaboration could achieve.

He said, “We have applauded the government and the security agencies, and we pray that similar efforts will be extended to every part of the country where Nigerians remain in captivity.”

Akpabio specifically praised Tinubu, Chief of Army Staff, Director-General of Department of State Services (DSS), Inspector-General of Police, Minister of Defence, and other security agencies for coordinating the operation that secured the freedom of the abducted children and teachers.

He stated that while the operation ended successfully, the country paid a painful price with the loss of three security personnel and two teachers.

According to him, “An Army lieutenant, a private soldier and a police sergeant lost their lives during the operation, while two teachers who remained with the abducted children in captivity were also murdered by the kidnappers.”

Explaining the rationale behind Senate’s intervention, Akpabio said the donation was intended to cushion the hardship faced by the families of the deceased and provide some relief for the dependants they left behind.

“The Senate has resolved to donate N50 million, with N10 million to each of the five families, to augment the upkeep of the children and dependents left behind by these heroes,” he said.

He subsequently directed Senate Leader, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, to coordinate the presentation of the cheques to the affected families.

The donation stemmed from resolutions adopted by the Senate on Tuesday following debate on a motion sponsored by Bamidele, who described the May 15 abduction as “a disturbing expansion of organised criminal activities” into the South-west.

Bamidele recalled that the incident sent shock waves across the country and heightened concerns over the safety of schools and rural communities.

He said Tinubu immediately directed security agencies to deploy every lawful resource to rescue the victims, leading to an intensive intelligence-driven operation that culminated in the successful rescue on July 10.

According to him, the operation neutralised several members of the criminal gang and led to the arrest of eight suspected terrorists.

“The successful rescue has restored hope and confidence among Nigerians, particularly parents and school communities,” Bamidele said.

The senate also urged the federal government to provide comprehensive medical treatment and full welfare support for Lance Corporal Adamu Hussain of the 81 Battalion of the Nigerian Army, who sustained severe injuries while reportedly shielding the abducted children from gunfire during the rescue mission.

The lawmakers called on the federal government to sustain the momentum by intensifying military operations against kidnappers, terrorists, and other criminal groups through the deployment of advanced surveillance technology, modern equipment, and enhanced intelligence capabilities.

Senate also passed for Second Reading three Executive Bills aimed at reforming the governance structures of major health regulatory institutions by reducing the size of their governing boards to improve efficiency and cut administrative costs.

The proposed legislation included Pharmacy Council of Nigeria (Establishment) Amendment Bill, 2026; Nursing and Midwifery Registration Amendment Bill, 2026; and Radiographers Registration Amendment Bill, 2026.

Leading debate on the bills, Bamidele said the proposals resulted from a comprehensive review undertaken by Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation, in collaboration with Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare.

He explained that the reforms were designed to establish leaner and more efficient governing boards with clearly defined responsibilities, strengthen corporate governance, improve institutional oversight, and allow management teams to concentrate more on healthcare delivery.

The senate leader explained, “These reforms are in line with the federal government’s public sector reform agenda aimed at reducing waste, promoting fiscal discipline and ensuring value for money.

“The savings arising from reduced administrative costs will be redirected to medical infrastructure, modern equipment, healthcare personnel, research and expanded access to quality healthcare for Nigerians.”

He maintained that the proposed amendments would not diminish the statutory responsibilities of the affected agencies but would modernise their governance structures in line with international best practices and harmonise board compositions across federal health institutions.

The bills received overwhelming support from senators, who stated that smaller governing boards would reduce bureaucratic bottlenecks, improve decision-making, and free more public resources for healthcare services and capital projects.

The senate unanimously passed the three bills for Second Reading and referred them to the relevant committee for further legislative action.

Earlier during plenary, Akpabio dismissed a fresh constitutional point of order challenging the defection of Senator Maidoki from All Progressives Congress (APC) to African Democratic Congress (ADC), stating that the matter had already been determined by the upper chamber and could not be reopened.

The senate also adopted, without debate, the Conference Committee Report on the National Assembly Service Commission Amendment Bill, 2026, after harmonising differences between the versions earlier passed by both chambers of the National Assembly.

Army, DECAN Extol Troops’ Sacrifice in Protecting Nigerians, Safeguarding Territory

Nigerian Army (NA) and the Defence Correspondents’ Association of Nigeria (DECAN) praised the sacrifices of troops deployed across various theatres of operation in the country.

They urged Nigerians to support personnel protecting lives and safeguarding the nation’s territorial integrity, instead of undermining their morale through negative and misleading social media narratives.

Acting Director of Army Public Relations, Colonel Appolonia Anele, made the appeal while receiving the executive members of DECAN during a courtesy visit to Army Headquarters in Abuja.

Anele said the growing spread of misinformation and disinformation on social media had become a major national security challenge.

She stated that while technology transformed communication, it also accelerated the circulation of false information.

Citing the recent rescue operation in Oyo State, during which an army officer, a soldier and a police officer lost their lives, Anele described the incident as a reflection of the daily sacrifices made by security personnel.

She stated, “It is painful when, after making such sacrifices, people go on social media to claim that the military is doing nothing.

“Such narratives are discouraging and affect the morale of personnel who are risking everything to keep Nigeria safe.”

Anele assured journalists that the Directorate of Army Public Relations would continue to provide timely, accurate, and verified information on security operations.

She urged defence correspondents to sustain factual, balanced, and responsible reporting.

Earlier, DECAN President, Mr. Odita Sunday, congratulated Anele on her appointment as the Nigerian Army’s first female spokesperson and reaffirmed the association’s commitment to responsible and factual reporting.

Sunday commended the security services for their sacrifices in the fight against terrorism, banditry, and kidnapping, while calling for deeper Army-media collaboration through regular engagements.

Similarly, Director of Public Relations and Information, Nigerian Air Force (NAF), Ejodame, lamented that members of the public sometimes unwittingly aided terrorist propaganda by sharing unverified content that spread fear.

He said, “There have been occasions when you received information but chose to withhold publication until we confirmed the facts. Rather than rush to publish unverified reports, you exercised restraint. That means a great deal, not only to the Nigerian Air Force but also to the nation.”

Describing defence correspondents as strategic partners, Ejodame stressed that collaboration between the military and the media was indispensable in countering misinformation/

He added, “For that reason, collaboration with you is not optional; it is essential. I have always regarded you as partners.”

He reaffirmed the Air Force’s commitment to credible public communication and urged journalists and the public to verify information before sharing, to avoid inadvertently advancing terrorist propaganda.

Ningi Seeks Prosecution of Suspected Abductors of Oyo Pupils, Teachers

The senator for Bauchi Central Senatorial District, Abdul Ahmed Ningi, called for the immediate prosecution of suspects arrested in connection with the abduction of pupils and teachers in Oyo State.

Ningi warned that delay in the prosecution could fuel public suspicion.

Speaking yesterday on the recent rescue of the Oyo schools kidnap victims, Ningi said the next priority should be ensuring that those arrested were publicly presented and prosecuted without delay.

He said swift legal action would reassure Nigerians that the authorities were committed to justice and accountability.

According to him, “What is important going forward now is to take a cue. Now we have people arrested. These people must immediately be paraded, prosecuted, and laid low.”

He warned that any delay in prosecuting the suspects could create the impression that there was more to the case than the public had been told.

Ningi stressed, “Delaying prosecution will create another impression that something is amiss.”

Ningi urged the relevant prosecutorial authorities to act quickly by arraigning the suspects before the court and ensuring the public saw that justice was being served.

“I, therefore, call on the prosecutorial authorities to, please, as a matter of urgency, let them prosecute, let them parade, let them show an example to these people,” he said.