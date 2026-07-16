HYPREP Begins Training for 300 Ogoni Youths, Gets 17,000 Applications

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt





The Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project (HYPREP) has commenced orientation for 300 Ogoni youths selected for a six-month professional mud logging training, describing the programme as a strategic effort to equip indigenous youths with globally recognised technical skills for employment in the oil and gas industry.

Speaking at the orientation programme held in Bori, Khana Local Government Area of Rivers State, HYPREP Project Coordinator, Prof. Nenibarini Zabbey, said the beneficiaries emerged through a transparent and merit-based selection process.

Represented by the Head of Livelihood and Sustainable Development, Mrs. Josephine Nzidee, the HYPREP PC explained that, more than 17,000 applicants indicated interest in the programme, while over 10,000 candidates completed the verification process and sat for the Computer-Based Test (CBT), with only 300 eventually selected.

“We had over 17,000 persons apply for this training and more than 10,000 were verified and sat for the CBT examination. The 300 beneficiaries were selected transparently on merit from across Ogoniland,” he said.

Zabbey urged the trainees to take advantage of what he described as a rare opportunity, noting that many qualified applicants could not secure a place in the programme.

“This is a rare opportunity. Somebody else would have appreciated sitting where you are today. You succeeded because you passed through every stage of the process. Take this training seriously so you can position yourselves for opportunities in Rivers State, Nigeria and beyond,” Zabbey stated.

He explained that the training would last six months and would focus largely on practical field exercises, warning that absenteeism could affect participants’ performance and eligibility for support provided by HYPREP.

“The training is hands-on, with minimal classroom sessions. Missing practical classes means missing critical knowledge because such sessions will not be repeated. Attendance is compulsory, and transport reimbursement will only be available to trainees who attend classes,” he added.

In her remarks, Josephine Nzidee cautioned participants against spreading misinformation about the programme, stressing that only official communications from HYPREP should be regarded as authentic.

“Anything HYPREP does not tell you is a lie. Any information concerning this training will come directly from us. Do not rely on rumours or assumptions,” she said.

She further disclosed that trainees would be required to sign an undertaking form before being formally admitted into the programme, adding that certificates would only be awarded to participants who successfully complete the training and pass the final assessments.

Also speaking, lead trainer, Prof. Godwin Igile, said the curriculum had been designed to meet international industry standards and would expose participants to modern mud logging techniques, engineering data interpretation, drilling simulations, wellhead management, quality assurance, waste management and occupational health and safety procedures.

He said the programme would combine theoretical knowledge with intensive practical sessions to prepare participants for careers in the oil and gas sector.

“At the end of the training, you will receive certificates from the university that are recognised globally. Take this opportunity seriously because these skills could define your future. Make HYPREP proud, make Rivers State proud and make Ogoniland proud,” Igile said.