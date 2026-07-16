PSC Releases List of 50,000 Successful Police Constable Recruits

Linus Aleke in Abuja





The Police Service Commission (PSC) has released the names of successful applicants recruited into the Nigeria Police Force as Police Constables, marking the conclusion of the recruitment exercise for 50,000 personnel aimed at strengthening the country’s security architecture.

In a statement by the Commission’s Head of Protocol and Public Relations, Mr. Torty Njoku Kalu, the PSC said the exercise was conducted through a comprehensive, inclusive, equitable and transparent process in collaboration with key stakeholders, including the Nigeria Police Force, the Federal Character Commission, the Ministry of Police Affairs, state career and counselling departments, and the Police Community Relations Committee.

The Commission advised all candidates who participated in the recently concluded written examination to log on to the official recruitment portal to check their recruitment status. It added that successful applicants would also receive notifications through the email addresses and telephone numbers provided during the application process.

According to the Commission, successful candidates are expected to report to their designated Police Training Institutions on dates and at times to be communicated for medical examination and documentation.

It warned that candidates who fail to report within the stipulated period would be deemed to have declined the offer, while those who do not pass the medical examination conducted by the Police Medical Team upon resumption of training would be declared medically unfit and withdrawn from the exercise.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of the Commission, retired Deputy Inspector-General of Police Hashimu Salihu Argungu, expressed appreciation to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for approving the recruitment of 50,000 Police Constables as part of efforts to bolster the nation’s security.

Argungu urged the successful candidates to regard their recruitment as a call to national service and to discharge their duties with dignity, integrity and an unwavering commitment to ensuring a safer and more secure Nigeria.