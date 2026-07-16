NYSC Tasks Employers, Stakeholders to Improve Corps Members’ Welfare

Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja





As part of efforts to strengthen the relationship with Corps members, the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has called for stronger collaboration among governments, corps employers and other stakeholders to improve the welfare and workplace experience of corps members across the country.

The Director-General of the scheme, Brig.-Gen. Olakunle Nafiu, made the call in a keynote address delivered on his behalf by Mr. Maxwell Isa at the 2026 NYSC Corps Employers’ Workshop held on in Lokoja yesterday.

Nafiu explained that that the effective collaboration remained critical to the successful implementation of the objectives of the NYSC Scheme.

He emphasized the workshop, themed “Fine-Tuning Stakeholders’ Collaboration to Enhance Corps Members’ Welfare and Workplace Experience,” provided an opportunity to strengthen existing partnerships and explore innovative approaches to improving corps members’ welfare and workplace experience.

According to him, the success of the NYSC depends largely on effective collaboration among stakeholders, noting that while the Scheme mobilizes deploys and supervises corps members, employers play a crucial role in creating a conducive environment for productive and rewarding service.

The NYSC boss explained that the workplace remained the primary platform for corps members to acquire practical experience, develop professional competence and contribute meaningfully to national development.

He urged employers to assign corps members responsibilities that align with their qualifications and capabilities while providing mentorship, supervision and opportunities for professional growth.

The DG also reminded employers of their statutory obligations under the NYSC Act, including providing accommodation or allowance in lieu, transportation support where applicable, ensuring corps members’ welfare and security, granting time for Community Development Service (CDS) activities and facilitating participation in official NYSC programmes.

He stressed that corps members’ welfare extends beyond physical needs to include safety, mental well-being, inclusion, professional development and protection from discrimination, exploitation, harassment and abuse.

Nafiu noted that the rapidly evolving workplace required corps members to develop critical thinking, adaptability, communication, teamwork, leadership and digital skills, urging employers to expose them to practical learning experiences that would improve their employability beyond the service year.

He reaffirmed the commitment of the NYSC management to strengthening engagement with employers through regular monitoring, feedback mechanisms and collaborative problem-solving initiatives to improve service delivery nationwide.

Earlier, the Kogi State Coordinator of the NYSC, Mrs. Tochi Chris-Moneke, said the workshop’s theme reflected the shared responsibility of all stakeholders in ensuring corps members enjoyed rewarding service experiences.

Mrs. Chris-Moneke said that while the NYSC provided the platform and personnel, it was within public institutions, private organisations, educational institutions and non-governmental organisations that corps members acquired professional skills, gained workplace experience and contributed to national unity.

She identified major challenges confronting the Scheme to include poor communication between corps employers and the NYSC, delayed requests for corps members, rejection and underutilisation of corps members, inadequate accommodation, insecurity and poor welfare.

According to her, stakeholders must collectively address the challenges by creating conducive work environments, providing necessary facilities, ensuring prompt payment of corps members’ allowances where applicable and fostering a culture of respect, mentorship and empathy.

She expressed confidence that deliberations at the workshop would produce practical strategies for improving corps members’ welfare and workplace experience, urging participants to actively share ideas and develop actionable recommendations that would strengthen the NYSC Scheme and promote national development.

Also speaking, the Vice-Chancellor of the Federal University Lokoja, Prof. Gbenga Ibileye, said the institution currently engages more than 92 corps members across its various departments, with preference given to outstanding graduates.

Ibileye said the university regarded corps members as integral members of staff by fully integrating them into its academic and administrative activities, adding that exceptional corps members were sometimes retained as employees after completing the service year.

He reaffirmed the institution’s commitment to supporting the objectives of the NYSC Scheme and building the nation.

The workshop brought together corps employers, heads of ministries, departments and agencies, representatives of tertiary institutions, private sector organisations and other stakeholders to deliberate on strategies for improving corps members’ welfare and workplace experience in Kogi State.