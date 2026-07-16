Jimoh Ibrahim: Tinubu Will Attend UNGA in Sept, Speaks on Govt Reforms, Border Policing in W’Africa

Deji Elumoye in Abuja





Nigeria’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Jimoh Ibrahim has disclosed that President Bola Tinubu would attend the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) slated for September this year.

According to him, the President would be sitting in the front row alongside President of the United States of America (US), Donald Trump and other world leaders.

The envoy, who spoke with newsmen on Wednesday evening after meeting with the President at the State House, Abuja said

Tinubu will be specifically speaking to the world body on his administration’s reforms and the imperativeness of border policing in West Africa to curtail terrorism in the sub region.

Asked the purpose of his visit to the seat of government, Ibrahim said “I came in from New York to speak with the president as chairman of the United Nations Budget Committee, and in preparation for UNGA

“So, the president, I can tell you, has generously agreed to attend the UNGA meeting of the United Nations. It’s significant because Mr. President has a speech to give to the whole world about his reform success in Nigeria, and that has been stated for for September. So Nigeria will be effectively in UNGA. There are side meetings, side event meetings for Mr. President to attend, which includes a generation of power, power issues that have to do with energy.

“You know, so there’s a side event meeting. There’s another side event meeting on education, as well as hospital management, which we put in place for Mr. President to attend. But we don’t want to crowd his itineraries, so we discuss that graciously. The President was able to give us his word. Now he will come to UNGA this September.

“That’s very amazing. The president also reflected his commitment to border policing, so this time around, the President will be working with the United Nations to look into the West Africa border.

“So the border is porous. So a lot of peacekeeping effort is coming in here. I can assure you, from what we discussed, the president is going to put a lot of efforts in border policing for West African countries, and I don’t want to let the cat out of the bag, but I can tell you that some things are coming for the good of Nigeria in the time of border policing, West Africa border policing, and he gave specific directive on what to do instantly, and I will be going back to the UN to also inform everyone about the concern to take West Africa as a case study of border policing and ensure that our security is well guaranteed. So border policing will be fine. These are the kind of things that the UN is established for.

“You know, as far as we are concerned, we look at that. West Africa border policing is very important, and President is very committed. And the UN, I can assure you, will give support in respect of West Africa border policing.”

On whether the President would be having a one-on-one with the American President at the UNGA meeting, Ibrahim said: “We won’t be able to tell you that, but I can tell you clearly that President Tinubu will be sitting very, very close to Donald Trump in the front row of the United Nations General Assembly.

That you get from me. Don’t ask me how and how that was arranged, but he will be sitting and he will be speaking at a time that Nigeria will not be sleeping. So he will be speaking around 10:45 New York time, and then that will be a time when Nigeria will be around 2o’clock and so everybody will listen and see him live.”