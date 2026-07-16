ECOWAS Finance Committee Concludes Three-day Meeting, Sets Stage for Regional Governance Decisions

Michael Olugbode in Abuja





The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has concluded a three-day meeting of its Committee of Administration and Finance in Freetown, with recommendations from the deliberations expected to contribute to decisions on strengthening the governance, financial management and institutional effectiveness of the regional organisation.

The 39th meeting of the Committee, held from July 12 to 14, 2026, brought together representatives of ECOWAS member states and Community institutions to examine critical administrative and financial issues affecting the organisation.

The meeting formed part of a series of statutory engagements leading to the 69th Ordinary Session of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government scheduled to take place in Freetown on July 19.

The Committee considered issues relating to the administration and financial management of the Community, institutional performance and the effective implementation of ECOWAS programmes. Its recommendations are expected to be forwarded to the ECOWAS Council of Ministers for further consideration as part of the preparations for the summit of regional leaders.

The conclusion of the meeting comes at a critical moment for ECOWAS, which is facing a combination of political, security and economic challenges that have placed renewed pressure on the regional integration project.

Persistent insecurity, political instability, economic difficulties and divisions over the future of regional cooperation have continued to test the capacity of the regional bloc to maintain cohesion and deliver on its objectives.

The withdrawal of Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger from ECOWAS has further complicated the regional landscape and intensified discussions about the future of West African integration and the role of the organisation in addressing political and security challenges.

Against this backdrop, the Committee’s focus on administration, finance and institutional effectiveness assumed wider significance, with the quality of ECOWAS governance increasingly linked to the organisation’s ability to implement decisions, manage resources responsibly and respond effectively to regional crises.

The Vice-President of the ECOWAS Commission, Damtien Tchintchibidja, stressed the importance of translating the organisation’s ambitions into measurable results as ECOWAS reflects on five decades of regional integration.

She said the Community must consolidate its achievements while adapting its institutions and programmes to changing realities and the expectations of West African citizens.

The Committee’s deliberations also underscored the importance of financial discipline and accountability in ensuring the effective use of Community resources.

Dr. Habibu Yaya Bappah, Commissioner in charge of Internal Services at the ECOWAS Commission, commended the Committee for its contribution to institutional oversight and decision-making, stressing the importance of sound administrative and financial management in advancing regional integration.

The recommendations from the meeting will now feed into the wider statutory process taking place in Freetown, including deliberations by the ECOWAS Council of Ministers before the 69th Ordinary Session of the Authority of Heads of State and Government.

The series of meetings is expected to provide a platform for West African leaders to consider major political, security, economic and institutional developments affecting the region.

The Freetown meetings are taking place at a time when ECOWAS is under pressure to strengthen its institutions, rebuild confidence in regional cooperation and demonstrate greater effectiveness in responding to the challenges confronting West Africa.

The outcome of the Administration and Finance Committee meeting is therefore expected to contribute to broader efforts to improve accountability, strengthen institutional performance and reinforce the foundations of regional integration.

For millions of West Africans facing insecurity, economic hardship and limited opportunities, the effectiveness of ECOWAS will ultimately be measured not only by the decisions reached at regional meetings but by the extent to which those decisions translate into tangible improvements in their lives.

With the Committee’s three-day assignment concluded, attention now shifts to the ministerial deliberations and the summit of heads of state, where the broader political direction of the regional organisation is expected to be considered.

The decisions emerging from Freetown could prove significant in determining how ECOWAS responds to its current institutional and political challenges and whether it can renew its capacity to promote peace, stability, development and integration across West Africa.