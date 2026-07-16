Tourism: FG Turns to Diaspora to Rebrand Nigeria, Attract Investment

• NiDCOM, NTDA forge strategic alliance to transform tourism assets, project Nigeria’s positive image globally

Michael Olugbode in Abuja





Nigeria has begun a fresh push to harness its vast tourism potential and the resources of its global diaspora as part of a broader strategy to reshape the country’s international image, attract investment and create jobs.

The initiative emerged from a strategic partnership between the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) and the Nigerian Tourism Development Authority (NTDA), with both agencies agreeing to work together to rebrand the nation’s tourism assets and position the sector as a major instrument of economic development and cultural diplomacy.

The partnership was unveiled in Abuja on Wednesday during a strategic meeting between the Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of NiDCOM, Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, and the Director-General of the NTDA, Dr. Olayiwola Awakan.

The meeting came against the backdrop of growing concerns over Nigeria’s failure to fully convert its vast cultural, historical and natural attractions into sustainable economic opportunities, despite the country’s enormous tourism potential.

Dabiri-Erewa said the country could no longer afford to allow its tourism assets and national story to be defined largely by outsiders or negative international narratives.

She said Nigeria must take ownership of its story, rebrand its tourism destinations and deliberately project the country’s positive identity to the world.

According to her, the collaboration between NiDCOM and the NTDA would strengthen the link between Nigeria’s tourism industry and the millions of Nigerians and people of Nigerian descent living across the world.

She said the diaspora represented not only a source of remittances but also a vast reservoir of investment capital, professional expertise, global networks and cultural influence that could be deployed to transform the nation’s tourism sector.

Dabiri-Erewa emphasised the need to develop and promote tourism assets across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, arguing that a coordinated approach would encourage domestic tourism while creating opportunities for international visitors.

She drew particular attention to the historic Badagry Door of Return Festival, which reconnects members of the African diaspora with the homeland of their ancestors and the painful history of the transatlantic slave trade.

The NiDCOM chief described the experience as one that carries deep spiritual, emotional, psychological, economic and historical significance.

“It is a spiritual, emotional, psychological, economic and historical experience. It cuts deep into their psyche as many shed tears as they pass through the slave routes,” she said.

For her, the emotional power of such historical sites represents an enormous opportunity for Nigeria to use tourism not only to generate revenue but also to promote healing, cultural reconnection and a deeper relationship with the global African community.

She urged the NTDA to sustain strategic partnerships with relevant government institutions, private-sector operators and diaspora communities, stressing that Nigerians must become the principal narrators of the Nigerian story.

“We must take ownership of our national narrative,” she said in substance, insisting that the country’s international image could not be transformed without a deliberate effort by Nigerians themselves to tell their own stories.

The NTDA Director-General, Awakan, said the agency was committed to repositioning Nigeria’s tourism assets and making them competitive with destinations around the world.

He said Nigeria possessed abundant cultural, historical and natural attractions but needed a comprehensive strategy to upgrade the assets, improve visitor experience and create an efficient tourism ecosystem.

Among the priorities, he identified the development of a professional tour guide system, improved standards for tour guides, the upgrading and beautification of tourism assets, tourism expos, increased private-sector participation, professionally designed tour packages and the development of tourism bureaus.

Awakan said the success of the sector would depend on stronger collaboration among government agencies, the private sector, local communities and Nigerians in the diaspora.

He also linked the development of tourism to wider national challenges, saying a vibrant tourism industry could create jobs, stimulate local economies, attract investment and help reduce social tensions by expanding economic opportunities.

The NTDA chief said Nigeria’s cultural strength was already evident in the numerous festivals, entertainment events and traditional celebrations held across the country.

However, he lamented that the country’s international image was often overshadowed by negative narratives, making it necessary for Nigeria to develop a more deliberate strategy for projecting its achievements, culture and identity.

He described Nigerians in the diaspora as key ambassadors of the country and said their strategic involvement could significantly influence how Nigeria is perceived globally.

As part of the new vision, Awakan disclosed plans for the proposed NAIJA FEST, a national festival expected to showcase the culture, cuisine, music, arts, traditions and heritage of all 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

The proposed festival is expected to create a single national platform for Nigeria’s cultural diversity while providing opportunities for tourism promotion, investment, entertainment and international exposure.

Awakan also disclosed plans for a proposed Diaspora Internship Initiative in the United Kingdom, under which Nigerians in the diaspora would be offered opportunities to undertake nine-month internships in Nigeria before returning to their countries of residence.

The initiative, he said, would expose participants to Nigeria’s professional, cultural and economic environment while strengthening their connection to the country.

The emerging NiDCOM-NTDA partnership represents a renewed effort to move Nigeria’s tourism sector beyond occasional festivals and isolated attractions towards a coordinated national strategy anchored on investment, cultural diplomacy and diaspora engagement.

With Nigeria facing the urgent need to diversify its economy, create jobs for its youthful population and improve its international image, the two agencies believe tourism can become a major pillar of national development if the country’s assets are properly developed, packaged and marketed.

The Abuja meeting ended with both agencies reaffirming their commitment to a closer collaboration aimed at transforming Nigeria’s tourism assets, attracting domestic and international investment and leveraging the Nigerian diaspora as a strategic partner in the country’s economic and cultural renaissance.