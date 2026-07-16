From Lafarge to HBM: A New Identity to Power Nigeria’s Next Phase of Industrial Growth

After decades of operating under one of the most recognisable names in Nigeria’s building materials industry, Lafarge Africa Plc has entered a new era with its transition to HBM Nigeria Plc. More than a corporate rebranding, the move reflects the company’s strategic evolution under a new shareholder structure and its renewed commitment to driving industrialisation, infrastructure development and sustainable growth in Nigeria. Chiemelie Ezeobi writes

For decades, the Lafarge name has been synonymous with cement production and some of Nigeria’s most iconic infrastructure projects. Now, the company is turning a new page.

In a landmark move that signals both continuity and transformation, Lafarge Africa Plc has officially become HBM Nigeria Plc, unveiling a new corporate identity that reflects its evolution under a new shareholder structure while reaffirming its commitment to Nigeria’s industrial growth.

Far from being merely a change of name, the transition represents the company’s strategic repositioning as a leading building solutions provider with stronger global industrial collaboration through its parent company, Huaxin Building Materials Group, while maintaining its deep local roots and long-standing investments in Nigeria.

The unveiling, held in Lagos, brought together government officials, traditional rulers, captains of industry, shareholders and other stakeholders, underscoring the significance of the company’s latest milestone.

More Than a Name Change

According to the Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Lolu Alade-Akinyemi, the new corporate identity signals the beginning of a new era driven by operational excellence, innovation, sustainability and long-term value creation.

He emphasised that although the Lafarge name is giving way to HBM Nigeria Plc, the company’s core mission remains unchanged.

“HBM Nigeria Plc represents an exciting new chapter in our journey as a leading building solutions company. While our corporate identity is evolving, our commitment to Nigeria remains unwavering.

“We remain focused on delivering quality cement, concrete, aggregates, and innovative building solutions that support infrastructure development, housing growth, and industrialisation.

” This transition positions us for the future while reinforcing the values of excellence, sustainability, customer satisfaction, and responsible business practices that have defined our legacy for decades,” Alade-Akinyemi said.

He disclosed that the transition would be implemented through a structured and phased process across the company’s nationwide operations, assuring employees, customers, shareholders, investors, host communities and other stakeholders of seamless business continuity.

According to him, stakeholders should also expect sustained investments across the country and an even stronger commitment to creating long-term economic and social value.

Building on a Strong Legacy

For the company’s Board, the new identity is designed not to erase the past but to build on it.

Chairman of HBM Nigeria Plc, Gbenga Oyebode, said the transition positions the company for enduring success while remaining true to the values that have defined its operations over the decades.

“I would like to express my sincere appreciation to our shareholders for their continued trust, to the Board and Management for their leadership, and to our employees whose dedication and commitment continue to drive the company forward.

“We are confident that HBM Nigeria Plc will continue to create sustainable value for shareholders, strengthen stakeholder trust, and deliver on its long-term ambitions,” Oyebode said.

His remarks reflected the company’s determination to reassure investors and stakeholders that while its identity is changing, its commitment to quality, integrity and responsible business practices remains intact.

Backing Nigeria’s Infrastructure Agenda

The company’s contributions to national development also received strong endorsement from the Minister of Works, David Umahi, who praised its role in delivering infrastructure projects across the country.

Highlighting the company’s support for the Federal Government’s infrastructure agenda, Umahi said: “I can talk about Lafarge for a whole day because we have come a long way. Though the company is very strict and of high integrity, I can say that their products are impeccable.”

His comments underscored the reputation the company has built over the years as a trusted supplier of construction materials for critical national projects.

A Stronger Platform for Growth

The event attracted a distinguished audience, including the Deputy Governor of Cross River State, Rt. Hon. Peter Odey; the representative of the Lagos State Governor, Olufemi Daramola; and the representative of the Ogun State Governor, Tokunbo Talabi.

Traditional rulers from Cross River, Gombe and Ogun states, former and current board members, members of the company’s executive committee, captains of industry and other stakeholders also attended the unveiling.

Although the corporate identity has officially changed, the company said the rollout of branding assets, operational integration and customer-facing communications will continue progressively across all touchpoints to ensure consistency, business continuity and a seamless experience for customers and stakeholders.

Positioned for the Future

Now operating as HBM Nigeria Plc, the company remains one of Nigeria’s foremost building solutions providers and a member of the Huaxin Building Materials Group, a globally recognised construction materials manufacturer founded in 1907 and headquartered in Wuhan, China.

Listed on the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), HBM Nigeria Plc has one of the widest operational footprints in Nigeria, with cement manufacturing plants in Ewekoro and Sagamu in Ogun State, Ashaka in Gombe State and Mfamosing in Cross River State, alongside Ready-Mix operations in Lagos, Abuja and Port Harcourt.

With an installed cement production capacity of 10.5 million tonnes per annum, the company continues to supply cement, concrete, aggregates and innovative building solutions for projects ranging from individual homes to major infrastructure developments.

As HBM Nigeria Plc begins its next chapter, the message from its leadership is clear: while the name has changed, the company’s commitment to building Nigeria’s future remains as solid as the foundations it has helped lay for decades.