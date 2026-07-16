Ashiru Unveils Duke’s Masterclass as Platform to Strengthen Governance, Reputation Management

Sunday Ehigiator

Former Ogun State Commissioner for Commerce and Industry and Convener of the Duke’s Masterclass, Otunba Bimbola Ashiru, has unveiled the Duke’s Masterclass as a high-level leadership platform designed to strengthen governance, improve strategic communication and promote reputation management across Nigeria’s public and private sectors.

Ashiru, who is also the Otunba Adeona Fusigboye of Ijebu Land, said the initiative seeks to equip decision makers with global best practices that would enhance institutional performance, crisis management and leadership effectiveness.

Speaking in an interview ahead of the programme, he said the Masterclass was conceived to bring together accomplished global leaders and professionals with proven records of excellence to share practical insights with policymakers, corporate executives and senior public officials.

“The purpose of the Masterclass, as the name implies, is the top level of learning, trying to educate people on how things should be done,” he said.

According to him, the faculty comprises globally respected figures, including former diplomats, senior public servants, corporate leaders and international policy experts who have distinguished themselves in their respective careers.

“We picked the right kind of people to educate others. We realised that beyond training students, we need to engage the decision-makers and people with practical experience because they are the ones shaping institutions and public policy,” Ashiru said.

He explained that the initiative was inspired by the need to expose Nigeria’s leaders to international best practices while encouraging a culture of accountability, collaboration and professionalism.

Reflecting on his experience as a two-time commissioner in Ogun State, Ashiru described Nigeria’s civil service as highly capable but often constrained by poor leadership engagement.

“I have served as commissioner twice in Ogun State. Our civil servants are very intelligent and very smart. But if you come in and tell them they don’t know what they are doing, they will simply wait for you and frustrate you. There must be mutual respect, collaboration and teamwork,” he said.

Ashiru said one of the major focuses of this year’s edition is improving strategic crisis communication, which he described as one of the weakest aspects of governance in Nigeria.

“Our communication system is weak in this country. Ministers and heads of agencies must communicate with Nigerians. It is not the President’s job alone to tell people what government is doing,” he said.

He noted that many ministries fail to adequately publicise their achievements, leaving room for misinformation and public distrust.

“The President cannot do it alone. He needs his ministers, special advisers and heads of agencies to explain what government is doing. If people don’t know what you are doing, they will assume the worst,” he explained.

Ashiru maintained that effective communication is central to crisis management and reputation building, stressing that institutions that fail to communicate effectively often lose public confidence.

“Communication is very key. Government must be proactive, not reactive. If you don’t tell your story, somebody else will tell it for you, and it may not be the truth,” he noted.

He also described reputation as one of the most valuable assets any institution or leader can possess.

“Reputation has become a form of economic capital. If you don’t have a good reputation, nobody wants to deal with you. Integrity remains the bedrock of leadership.”

Quoting renowned investor Warren Buffett, Ashiru added: “Look for three things in a person: intelligence, energy and integrity. If they don’t have the last one, don’t even bother with the first two.”

He argued that governments, businesses and individuals succeed largely because of the confidence people place in their integrity.

“If you don’t have a good reputation, I won’t be associated with you. If I don’t have a good reputation, you won’t be here interviewing me today. Reputation determines success or failure,” he stated.

Explaining why the programme adopts a closed-door executive format, Ashiru said the objective is to encourage honest conversations among leaders rather than organise another large public conference.

“We don’t want a crowd that simply applauds speeches. We want the real decision makers in one room, telling themselves the truth and producing recommendations that can improve governance,” he said.

According to him, the programme will culminate in a communique containing practical recommendations for government and corporate institutions.

He disclosed that the faculty includes respected personalities such as former Commonwealth Secretary-General Chief Emeka Anyaoku, former Adviser to former British Prime Minister Theresa May, Dr. Nero Ughwujabo, former Ghanaian Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, business leaders, diplomats and communications experts.

“We selected people with unblemished track records. These are individuals who have achieved remarkable success in both public and private life and can share practical lessons on leadership and governance.”

Ashiru said the Masterclass would hold in Abuja and London, explaining that both locations were deliberately chosen to maximise engagement with policymakers and international experts.

“Abuja is the seat of government, so we are taking the conversation directly to policymakers. London allows us to engage global experts and Nigerians in the Diaspora. The communique from both sessions will help improve governance in Nigeria,” he said.

Looking ahead, Ashiru said he hopes the Duke’s Masterclass would become one of Africa’s foremost leadership platforms.

“In five years, I want Duke’s Masterclass to become a force to be reckoned with, where governments, organisations and institutions look to its recommendations as benchmarks for best practice,” he enthused.

He urged chief executives, board chairmen, commissioners, permanent secretaries and other senior executives to participate in the programme, saying the country needs more leaders committed to integrity and national development.

Ashiru said: “The Duke’s Masterclass is not a talking shop. We are not gathering to criticise government. We are gathering to add value. Every Nigerian should ask, ‘What am I doing to help my country?’ That is what this platform is all about.”