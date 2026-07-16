CSLS:Terrorism, Kidnap for Ransom, Financial Crimes Transcend Traditional Investigation, Prosecution Methods

. Police confirm abduction of principal, 4 students, NECO officer in Kogi

Alex Enumah in Abuja and Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja

A few days after President Bola Tinubu transmitted the 2026 Criminal Justice Reform Bill to the National Assembly, the Centre for Socio-Legal Studies (CSLS) has called on relevant authorities to ensure that the administration of criminal justice in the country responds effectively to the realities of the day.

While the new bill seeks to repeal and re-enact the Administration of Criminal Justice Ac, (ACJA), the CSLS urged that efforts should be geared towards ensuring that the new laws are able to curtail new forms of criminality in the country.

The centre gave the charge at a one-day capacity-building workshop it organised for stakeholders in the justice sector.

The workshop tagged: ‘Emerging Trends on the Administration of Criminal Justice Act/Administration of Criminal Justice Laws Development ’ had in attendance representatives of the judiciary, Ministries of Justice, law enforcement agencies, the Nigerian Correctional Service, Administration of Criminal Justice Monitoring Committees (ACJMCs), Civil Society Organisations (CSOs), development partners, academia, among others.

In his welcome address, President of the CSLS, Prof Yemi Akinseye-George (SAN), who noted that the ACJA, 2015, and the ACJLs enacted by the states of the federation have been remarkably successful, pointed out that since crimes keep evolving, the laws should not remain static.

“The urgency of this conversation is reflected in the realities confronting our nation today. Nigeria continues to grapple with terrorism, banditry, kidnapping for ransom, cyber-enabled crime, transnational organised crime, financial crimes, and other complex security challenges that increasingly transcend traditional methods of investigation and prosecution.

“Criminal networks have become more sophisticated, leveraging technology and operating across jurisdictions. Our legal and institutional responses must therefore be equally dynamic, innovative, and forward-looking,” the senior lawyer said.

Akinseye-George, who was represented by a senior official of the CSLS, Mrs. Chiamaka Anyaegbu, while acknowledging efforts by the federal government in curtailing crimes in the country, observed that sustainable peace depends on an effective, credible, and accountable criminal justice system.

According to him, “Indeed, every successful investigation that culminates in a lawful prosecution, every conviction secured through due process, every victim whose rights are protected, and every accused person whose constitutional guarantees are respected reinforces the legitimacy of the rule of law. The Administration of Criminal Justice Act and the various ACJLs are therefore not merely procedural statutes; they are strategic instruments for national security, democratic governance, human rights protection, and public confidence in state institutions.

“It is against this backdrop that today’s workshop assumes even greater significance. Our objective is to critically examine the emerging trends shaping criminal justice administration at the pre-trial, trial, and post-trial stages, identify legislative and institutional gaps, and explore practical reforms that will strengthen both the implementation and future development of the ACJA and the various ACJLs across the Federation.

“As practitioners and policymakers, we must continually ask ourselves difficult but necessary questions: Are our existing laws sufficiently responding to new forms of criminality? Are technological innovations such as digital evidence, electronic case management, artificial intelligence, and virtual proceedings being effectively integrated into our criminal justice processes? Are our institutions adequately balancing efficiency with fairness? Are victims receiving the protection they deserve while the constitutional rights of suspects and defendants remain fully safeguarded? Most importantly, are we building a criminal justice system that commands the confidence of the Nigerian people?

“These are not merely theoretical questions. They are practical issues that confront investigators, prosecutors, judges, magistrates, correctional officers, legal practitioners, policymakers, civil society organisations, and indeed every institution responsible for the administration of justice.”

The centre, while claiming that the implementation of the ACJA so far has demonstrated that thoughtful legislative reform can produce meaningful institutional changes, urged that the next phase of criminal justice reform must be proactive rather than reactive.

“It must anticipate emerging challenges before they become systemic problems. This calls for evidence-based legislative review, stronger institutional collaboration, greater investment in technology, continuous professional development, and a sustained commitment to implementation.

“That is why today’s conversations are so important. I encourage every participant to engage actively and openly. Share your institutional experiences. Challenge assumptions where necessary. Learn from one another. Let us move beyond identifying problems to developing practical, implementable solutions that will improve the administration of criminal justice across Nigeria.

“At the Centre for Socio-Legal Studies, we remain committed to supporting criminal justice reform through rigorous research, legislative review, policy development, capacity building, strategic litigation, monitoring, and multi-stakeholder collaboration. We firmly believe that sustainable reform is only possible when all institutions within the criminal justice value chain work together with a shared commitment to justice, accountability, and the rule of law,” she added.

Meanwhile, the Kogi State Police Command yesterday confirmed the abduction of a school principal, four students and one National Examinsations Council (NECO) officer during the examination at Government Secondary School, Odo-Ekina in Dekina Local Government Area of the state.

This was contained in a press statement signed by the command Police Public Relation Officer ASP, Afusat Saliu and copy of which was made available to journalists in Lokoja.

It was gathered that school came under attack at about 5.25p.m while the students were writing examination on the 14th July 2026.

During the incident, four students, the school principal, and one NECO ad hoc staff member were abducted by their attackers.

“A combined team of the Police and other security agencies immediately launched a search-and-rescue operation and is currently on the trail of the assailants. So far, one of the abducted students has been rescued, while efforts are ongoing to secure the safe rescue of the remaining victims and apprehend the perpetrators.

“The Commissioner of Police, Kogi State Command, CP Naziru Bello Kankarofi, the Brigade Commander, the State security adviser to the Governor of Kogi state, and I are currently moving to the scene for an on-the-spot assessment.

A more detailed press release will be issued as soon as additional verified information become available,” the state PPRO said.