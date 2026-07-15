United Nigeria Airlines Gives Support to Young Visually Impaired Singers 

Chinedu Eze

Nigeria’s fast rising operators, United Nigeria Airlines (UNA), at the weekend, supported young talents who took part in a singing competition organised for people living with disabilities.

United Nigeria Airlines co-sponsored the blind segment of the ‘Henrotion in Expression’ event held in Port Harcourt on Sunday, which saw Sarima Owhur (Sari Wonder) walk away with a cash prize of N100,000 after delivering a standout vocal performance.

The founder of the Vision Rehab Centre and consultant ophthalmologist, Dr. Adedayo Adio, who commended the winner, said: “Vision Rehab Centres, especially privately-owned ones, require a lot of funding. For those of them whose parents are not able to take care of them, we look for funding to put them in school, and we also teach them vocations. We have a low vision arm where we train eye care workers. We train them to do what everyone else can do; we teach them all the skills they need to make a living. We want them to be able to blend in properly.”

Presenting the award to the winner, the Port Harcourt Station Manager of United Nigeria Airlines, Uche Magbo, who represented the airline at the event, commended the contestants for their courage and talent.

He said, “At United Nigeria Airlines, we believe true inclusion means giving a voice and a platform to those who are too often overlooked. At the weekend, we watched young people living with disabilities show us that talent has no limits and that vision is not a requirement for greatness. This is why we are proud to stand behind initiatives like this one.”

The founder of Henrotion, Henry Aniakor, thanked United Nigeria Airlines for its support, describing the partnership as instrumental to the success of the event.

He said, “We thank United Nigeria Airlines for believing in our vision and partnering with us. Your support helped bring to life an unforgettable experience, marked by creativity, excellence, meaningful connections, outstanding entertainment, and lasting impact.”