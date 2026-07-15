Stanbic IBTC Deepens Commitment to MSME Growth, Partners State Government

Nume Ekeghe

Stanbic IBTC has reaffirmed its commitment to accelerating the growth of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) across Nigeria through strategic partnerships with state governments and institutions committed to creating enabling environments for businesses to thrive.

The bank in a statement noted that this commitment was made during its Nigeria Business Summit Regional Tour held in Aba, in partnership with the Abia State Government, to deliver business enlightenment sessions, funding masterclasses, enterprise advisory services and capacity-building programmes for entrepreneurs. The regional tour kicked off at the appropriate time, following the 2026 World MSME Day commemoration in late June.

Speaking at the event, the Commissioner for Industry and SMEs, Mazi Michael Enyinnaya Akpara, reiterated Abia State Government’s commitment to building one of Nigeria’s most competitive enterprise ecosystems through deliberate policy reforms and strategic initiatives.

According to him, the State is currently developing a comprehensive MSME Policy to provide a clear framework for enterprise development, while also establishing a statewide MSME Directory to improve business visibility and access to investment opportunities.

Commenting on Stanbic IBTC’s broader role in supporting Nigerian businesses, Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC Holdings, Chuma Nwokocha, said: “Businesses do not scale in isolation. They scale when they have access to capital; to intelligence; and to the platforms that connect them to wider markets.”

Chuma further added: “We will accelerate MSME graduation through value chain finance, structured lending, and the credit and advisory capability that turns promising businesses into durable ones. And we will invest in the sectors that will define Nigeria’s next decade.”

Also speaking, Executive Director, Business and Commercial Banking, Stanbic IBTC Bank, Remy Osuagwu, noted that the company is taking a more deliberate, nationwide approach to supporting entrepreneurs by bringing practical business support closer to where businesses operate.