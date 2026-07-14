FG Launches Reform Tracker, NSPSR Dashboard to Entrench Transparency

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

The Federal Government has launched the Reform Tracker, Knowledge Repository, and the National Strategy for Public Service Reforms (NSPSR) Dashboard in a move to foster transparency, accountability, performance monitoring and knowledge management across the public service,

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Sen. George Akume, Tuesday in Abuja, launched the three strategic digital reform applications initiated by the Bureau of Public Service Reforms (BPSR).

Akume, who was represented by his Senior Technical Adviser (STA) Prof. Babatunde Bolaji Bernard, described the three platforms as an integrated digital ecosystem that would fundamentally transform how government reforms are monitored, documented and communicated across Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs).

He noted that the Reform Tracker would provide a credible and reliable mechanism for monitoring reform milestones, implementation timelines and key performance indicators across MDAs, thereby enhancing accountability and ensuring reforms are delivered as planned.

He added that the Knowledge Repository will serve as the federal government’s central digital library for reform-related policies, strategies, reports, guidelines, case studies and other knowledge products.

Akume said that the platform would preserve institutional memory, reduce duplication of efforts, promote evidence-based policymaking and foster continuous learning throughout the public service.

According to him, the NSPSR Dashboard would provide a real-time visual representation of the implementation of the National Strategy for Public Service Reforms, enabling decision-makers to track progress across the strategy’s pillars, identify implementation gaps, measure achievements and make informed policy decisions.

He noted that the deployment of the three applications demonstrated the unwavering commitment of the federal government to building a transparent, accountable, technology-driven, and results-oriented public service capable of delivering quality services to Nigerians.

While providing an overview of the digital tools, the Director-General of the Bureau of Public Service Reforms, Dr. Dasuki Ibrahim Arabi, described the launch as a significant milestone in the federal government’s ongoing efforts to institutionalise reforms through innovation, technology and evidence-based governance.

He added that the platforms were developed to provide the Government with practical digital instruments that would ensure reforms are effectively implemented, continuously monitored, measured and sustained across the public service.

Arabi reasoned that although Nigeria had in the past implemented numerous reform initiatives, the absence of a unified mechanism for tracking implementation, measuring impact, preserving institutional knowledge and providing timely information on reform performance had often limited the effectiveness of those reforms.

He explained that the newly developed digital platforms were specifically designed to address these challenges by providing an integrated ecosystem for managing reforms across government.

Earlier in his welcome address, the Permanent Secretary, Cabinet Affairs Office (CAO), Dr. John Chidiebere Ezeamama congratulated Arabi and his team for successfully developing the three strategic platforms, noting that the initiative underlined the Bureau’s commitment to modernising the public service and supporting the federal government’s reform agenda.