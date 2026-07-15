UNESCO Lauds NCC’s Zero-Rate Access for Educational Platforms, Contents

Oghenevwede Ohwovoriole in Abuja





United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) has commended the Zero-Rate Access for Educational Platforms/Contents initiative of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) meant to bridge the digital literacy gap in the country.

Digital Transformation Specialist for the UNESCO Office, Abuja, Dr. Yinka Oyerinde, commended the initiative at a one-day public consultation forum organised by NCC on Tuesday in Abuja.

Oyerinde said, “It is coming now. After the abundant digital literacy interventions that have happened over the past couple of years, we’re aware of so many NITDA-led, NITDA-developed digital literacy programmes, many Federal Ministry of Education-led digital literacy programmes, digital literacy initiatives to ensure that the critical mass of the Nigerian population becomes digitally literate.

“Some may say maybe it’s a bit late, overdue, but I think it’s strategically positioned to be able to ensure that maximum yield is gained.

“Because the precursor factors that are required for this to be a success have already been put in place. So, it’s not jumping the gun, chief of which is the digital literacy advancement programmes that the ministry has been pushing for the past couple of years.”

In his opening remarks, Executive Vice Chairman (EVC), NCC, Dr. Aminu Maida, who was represented by Director, Policy Competition and Economic Analysis, Dr. Ayuba Shuiabu, stated, “For this framework to truly work, it must be shaped by the perspectives of those who will build and implement it, those who will provide educational content, the students and teachers who will utilise it daily, and the families and communities who will ultimately benefit from its outcomes.

“The objective of this initiative is straightforward but deeply significant; and that is to reduce the affordability barrier that locks millions of Nigerian students out of the digital classroom.”

In her remarks, Director, ICT, Federal Ministry of Education, Zainab Suleiman, expressed her ministry’s appreciation of the effort to bring together key stakeholders from the education, telecommunication, technology and development sectors to develop a framework to expand access to approved educational content for Nigerian learners and teachers.

Suleiman stated, “The zero-rated access is very important to the education sector. Across the country, learners, teachers, institutions continue to face the challenge of high cost, limited connectivity, and unequal access to digital learning resources. These barriers affect learning continuity, skill development, access to research materials and broader goals for inclusive educational delivery.”

in her welcome address, Director, ICT, Federal Ministry of Communications, Innovations and Digital Economy, Mrs. Folasade Loyede, who was represented by Chief Programme Analyst, Emmanuel Udoidiok, said, “We are brought together today by a shared power of innovation, the desire to break down digital barriers and make quality educational resources affordable and accessible to every Nigerian child, student, and researcher, regardless of their location or economic status.

“At the ministry, our objective is clear. We want to leverage our digital infrastructure to catalyse a digital-centric nation. However, digital learning cannot succeed if the cost of data remains a barrier to access. Zero-rating educational content is not just a policy target. It is a critical instrument for social and economic equity.

“Over the course of today’s consultation, we will be seeking your expert input on several critical areas.”

Loyede listed such critical areas as eligibility criteria determining what content and platforms qualified as genuinely educational, market dynamics, and ensuring the framework supported fair competition and respected consumer protection, while keeping the telecommunications sector robust and sustainable.