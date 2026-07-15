Lagos Strengthens Internal Audit Capacity with Data Analytics Training for Over 200 Participants

Bennett Oghifo





Lagos State Government has reiterated its commitment to strengthening accountability and transparency in the public service by enhancing the capacity of its internal auditors to analyse large volumes of data, improve risk-based auditing, strengthen fraud detection, and promote efficient management of public resources across Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs). Special Adviser to the Governor on Internal Audit, Dr. (Mrs.) Oyeyemi Ayoola, FCA, made this known recently while declaring open a four-day capacity-building programme on Data Analytics for Internal Auditors, held in Alausa, Ikeja.

Ayoola said equipping auditors with in-depth knowledge of data analytics would enable them to generate accurate financial insights and provide credible advice to their principals and the state government, thereby supporting informed decision-making.

She stated that in line with the Lagos State government’s ongoing digital transformation initiatives, internal auditors must also keep pace with emerging trends by transitioning from traditional manual methods of analysing data to modern data analytics techniques.

She urged participants to embrace the initiative, stressing that the adoption of data analytics would significantly enhance risk management, improve audit efficiency, and help mitigate potential risks.

In her welcome address, Permanent Secretary, Office of Internal Audit, Mrs. Monsurat Titilope Alaka, described the training as another significant milestone in the state government’s efforts to strengthen the internal audit function across the public service.

Alaka observed that as government institutions continued to embrace digital transformation, the role of internal auditors had evolved beyond traditional compliance monitoring to becoming strategic partners in governance, risk management, accountability, and organisational performance improvement.

Alaka explained that unlike conventional audit approaches, which relied largely on sampling techniques, data analytics enabled auditors to conduct more comprehensive examinations of financial transactions and operational processes, thereby improving the quality, accuracy, and effectiveness of audit outcomes.

She expressed confidence that the knowledge and practical skills participants would acquire during the training would enhance their capacity to conduct risk-based audits, strengthen internal control systems, improve fraud detection mechanisms, and produce more insightful, value-adding audit reports.

According to the permanent secretary, continuous investment in the professional development of internal auditors remains critical to promoting financial discipline, strengthening transparency and accountability, enhancing public confidence in government institutions, and advancing the state government’s commitment to fiscal responsibility and sustainable development.

She added that the true measure of the programme’s success would be reflected in the practical application of the knowledge acquired across Ministries, Departments and Agencies, expressing optimism that the training would further strengthen internal audit practices within the Lagos State Public Service.

Speaking on behalf of DYA Lorte Limited, the consultancy firm facilitating the programme, Mr. Lawal Yusuf Bankole said participants would receive practical training in key aspects of data analytics, including data transformation, data visualisation, and other analytical techniques required for effective auditing.

Bankole said the training had been carefully designed to combine theory with practical exercises to ensure that participants acquired hands-on experience in the use of data analytics tools.

He expressed confidence that the knowledge gained would enable internal auditors to deliver more efficient, evidence-based audit engagements and strengthen accountability across the Lagos State public service.

One of the participants, Mrs. Wuraola Oloko, described the training as timely, stating that equipping internal auditors with modern technological competencies would enable them to provide management with reliable information that supports sound governance, improved service delivery, prudent management of public resources, and informed policy decisions.

She commended the Lagos State government for investing in the continuous professional development of internal auditors, describing the initiative as timely and impactful.