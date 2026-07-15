Shema: Tinubu’s Reforms Difficult but Necessary to Address Nigerian Problems

Francis Sardauna in Katsina





Former governor of Katsina State, Dr. Ibrahim Shehu Shema, has described the reforms taken by President Bola Tinubu as difficult but necessary in revamping the nation’s economy and tackling its security challenges.

Shema, who stated this Tuesday at the unveiling of Tinubu/Dikko Women and Youth Center in Katsina, the state capital, said critical reforms and right decisions taken by the president would yield positive results in the future.

He said: “Some of the decisions, critical decisions that Bola Ahmed Tinubu has taken in Nigeria as the President of this country and the ones taken by our governor, Dikko Umaru Radda, were decisions that may be very difficult for Nigerians.

“But these decisions are necessary to correct the problems that bedevil Nigeria as a country in terms of economy, security and social well-being of our people.

“In the long run, the investment we are making in the management and governance of Nigeria and Katsina State, by the grace of Allah, will lead to positive results for this country. But we have to be patient.”

He urged Nigerians to support President Tinubu-led federal government’s reforms in improving economy and taming security challenges in order to restore peace and make the nation economically viable.

Shema, however, said the Tinubu/Dikko Women and Youth Center was conceived by him to ensure the re-election of President Tinubu and Governor Radda in the forthcoming general election.

He noted the main executive committee of the center headed by the member representing Mashi/Dutsi Federal Constituency, Hon. Salisu Yusuf Magijiri, has zonal, local government, ward and polling unit structures.

Unveiling the centre, Governor Radda, commended ex-governor Shema for the initiative and vowed to support it for the victory of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the next election.