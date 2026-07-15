ITF Begins Nationwide Screening of 225,000 Artisans Under Skill-Up Artisans Programme

Yemi Kosoko in Jos





The Industrial Training Fund (ITF) has launched a nationwide screening of 225,000 practicing artisans under the federal government’s Skill Up Artisans (SUPA) initiative, a programme designed to upgrade the competence, professionalism and global competitiveness of Nigerian artisans.

The screening exercise, which is taking place simultaneously across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, is part of efforts to implement President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda aimed at expanding meaningful livelihood opportunities for Nigerians.

Speaking in Jos on Tuesday, the Director of the ITF’s Technical and Vocational Skills Training Department, Mrs. Nancy Ndidiamaka Ekong, told journalists that the SUPA programme is strictly for practicing artisans and should not be mistaken for an empowerment scheme.

Ekong emphasised that the programme is designed for artisans who already possess basic trade skills but require improved competence, professional ethics and aesthetic standards to compete globally.

“Practicing artisans such as tailors, plumbers, electricians, tillers and others are the focus.” Noting the programme is not an empowerment scheme but participants must already be active in their trade.

According to Ekong, “Many of our artisans are technically sound, but lack the professional work ethics and aesthetic values needed to stand shoulder to shoulder with artisans anywhere in the world.”

Participants will undergo three and a half months of technical and soft skills training at no cost, as the ITF will pay master trainers directly. Beneficiaries will also receive transportation stipends.

The programme includes international certification exams, soft skills development and technical upgrading.

Ekong outlined three major post training opportunities which comprise of business incubation including technical and financial support. Job placement through ITF’s partnerships with employers of labour and overseas employment in countries with ageing populations and high demand for skilled workers.

She explained that Nigeria’s youthful population gives artisans an advantage in global labour markets.

Reviewing the first phase of SUPA, Ekong described it as “a huge success,” noting that participants had completed technical and soft skills training and were now undergoing certification examinations.

Ekong expressed confidence that SUPA will significantly enhance Nigeria’s skilled workforce, boost productivity and create sustainable livelihoods for thousands of artisans nationwide.