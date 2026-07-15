Residents, Stakeholders Hail Isoko South Council Chair’s Performance

Residents and stakeholders in Isoko South Local Government Area have praised the developmental strides recorded under the administration of Hon. Warri Ovoke Friday as the council marked two years in office, pointing to improvements in infrastructure, education, healthcare and economic empowerment, even as several major projects remain underway.

Warri Ovoke, who assumed office on July 15, 2024, said his administration had focused on addressing critical developmental needs across communities while laying the foundation for sustainable grassroots governance.

Among the projects completed by the council are the rehabilitation of failed sections of the Oyede-Irri Road, emergency repairs on the Oleh-Emede-Olomoro-Otor-Iyede corridor and the Idheze-Irri back road, as well as the construction of a culvert on Ogbemudia Road in Oleh to improve access for residents, farmers and traders.

The administration also renovated the official residences of the council chairman, the Head of Personnel Management and the Secretary to the Local Government, while upgrading the council secretariat with a modern gatehouse and improved security infrastructure.

Solar-powered electricity installations have also been provided at the council secretariat and the chairman’s residence.

In a bid to stimulate local commerce, the council rehabilitated the Olomoro and Idheze-Irri markets, providing modern stalls and lock-up shops for traders.

Several projects are also ongoing, including the construction of a modern administrative secretariat, an administrative and staff block at Enwhe Comprehensive Grammar School and a modern police station in Enwhe aimed at strengthening security in the area.

The council said it had distributed more than 18,000 exercise books to pupils in public primary schools across the local government, alongside classroom furniture to improve the learning environment. It also conducted teacher verification exercises and routine school inspections to enhance accountability and educational standards.

In the health sector, the council said it responded swiftly to the cholera outbreak in Ikpide-Irri, while partnering with the Omodu Foundation to provide free medical outreach services. Primary healthcare centres also received medical equipment, while public enlightenment campaigns on HIV/AIDS and other communicable diseases were carried out in collaboration with the World Health Organization.

To boost agricultural production, the administration distributed improved cassava stems across the 11 wards of the local government and established demonstration farms for pepper, potatoes and watermelon cultivation.

The council also disbursed ₦11 million in grants to support small-scale businesses as part of efforts to stimulate economic activities and improve household incomes.

On security and peacebuilding, the chairman’s administration intervened in the resolution of communal and leadership disputes in Idheze-Irri and Olomoro, while working with traditional rulers and security agencies to address security concerns in Emede and other communities.

Routine environmental sanitation exercises have also been sustained across major communities, while annual Children’s Day celebrations continue to promote social inclusion among young people.

To strengthen administrative operations, the council procured official vehicles for the Vice Chairman and the Leader of the Legislative Arm.

Residents and stakeholders say the projects executed over the past two years have contributed to improved service delivery and strengthened confidence in grassroots governance, although several major projects remain under construction.

With expectations rising ahead of the second half of his tenure, attention is expected to shift to the completion of ongoing projects and the consolidation of development efforts across the local government.