INEC Registers 2.43m Voters in Phase III of Nationwide CVR

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced that a total of 2,436,275 eligible Nigerians have been registered in Phase III week nine of the ongoing Continuous Voter Registration (CVR).

The electoral body revealed that the data released was the physical and online completed registration as of July 10, 2026.

The commission noted that the CVR has been suspended in Osun State due to the forthcoming governorship election in line with Section 9(6) of the Electoral Act 2022.

It explained that the data is a preliminary figure pending the clean-up during the period for claims and objections by the citizens followed by the deployment of Automated Biodata Identification System (ABIS).

The data showed that the figure comprises 823,324 completed online registrations and 1,612,951 physical registrations completed across the country.

The data revealed that 1,278,444 females representing 52.48 per cent successfully completed the registration process, while 1,157,831 males accounted for 47.52 per cent during the period under review.

The age distribution released showed that a total of 1,644,885 registrants, representing 67.52 per cent between 18 and 34 years old have completed their registration.

Similarly, middle-aged Nigerians between 35 and 49 years accounted for 527,882 registrations or 21.67 per cent, while 240,816 elderly people, who have also registered representing 9.88 per cent, were between 50 and 69 years old.

The data also indicated that old people from

age 70 and above accounted for 22,692 registrations, representing 0.93 per cent of the total.

In the same vein, a total of 576,682 students representing 23.67 per cent have registered, while a total of 513,004 business owners, representing 21.06 per cent, have also registered.

Farmers and fishermen recorded 417,806 registrations or 17.15 per cent, while housewives accounted for 389,841 registrations, representing 16 per cent.

The number of artisans registered was 123,063, traders accounted for 108,785, civil servants numbered 62,012 and public servants recorded 38,803 registrations.

Also, a total of 25,649 Persons Living With Disabilities have completed their registrations.

The data further revealed that Kano recorded 182,749 registered voters, followed by Edo with 121,554, Lagos with 114,983, Delta with 108,547; while Taraba recorded 94,432 registrations, Sokoto 91,207, Ebonyi 84,118 and Jigawa 79,837, Bauchi 77,881 voters, Benue 76,442, Cross River 75,131 and Ogun 75,633.

Anambra and Oyo each recorded more than 71,000 registrations, while Imo registered 70,087 voters during the period under review.