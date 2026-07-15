Joke Silva, Audu Maikori, Steve Babaeko Confirmed for QEDNG Creative Powerhouse Summit 2.0

Veteran actress Joke Silva, creative economy strategist Audu Maikori and advertising executive Steve Babaeko are among eight accomplished professionals confirmed as panellists for the second edition of the QEDNG Creative Powerhouse Summit.

Also billed to speak at the summit are technology and finance content creator Fisayo Fosudo, talent manager and music executive Efe Omorogbe, media and intellectual property lawyer Omotayo Inakoju, theatre practitioner and culture administrator Yibo Koko, and publisher Anwuli Ojogwu.

The announcement was made on Wednesday by Mighty Media Plus Network Limited, publishers of the online newspaper QEDNG.

QEDNG Creative Powerhouse Summit 2.0 is themed Creativity, Culture and Nigeria’s Next Chapter. It will examine how stronger partnerships among government, investors and the creative community can unlock opportunities for growth, job creation and sustainable development.

The summit, scheduled for Tuesday, August 11, 2026, at Radisson Blu Hotel, Ikeja GRA, Lagos, will bring together leaders from the creative industries, business, government and technology for conversations on the future of Nigeria’s creative economy. Discussions will explore the role of culture, innovation, investment and public policy in shaping the sector’s next phase of growth.

Joke Silva, a Member of the Order of the Federal Republic (MFR), has spent more than four decades building a distinguished career on stage, television and film. Beyond acting, she is co-founder of the Lufodo Group, president of Women in Film and TV Nigeria and chair of the board of trustees of the Centre for Contemporary Arts, Lagos.

Joining her is Audu Maikori, co-founder and chairman of Chocolate City Group. A lawyer, entrepreneur and creative economy strategist, he has helped shape Africa’s music and entertainment industry while contributing to policy, intellectual property and creative infrastructure initiatives in Nigeria and other parts of the continent.

Steve Babaeko, founder and chief executive officer of X3M Ideas, is one of Africa’s leading advertising and branding professionals. Through his agency, he has led award-winning campaigns for major brands while mentoring young creatives and promoting African creativity on the global stage.

Efe Omorogbe has worked across music, media, film and live entertainment for more than two decades. As founder of Now Muzik and Buckwyld Media Network, he has managed leading artistes, produced major entertainment events and contributed to the growth of Nigeria’s music industry. He is also a faculty member of the Music Business Academy for Africa.

Omotayo Inakoju is head of legal at EbonyLife Group, where she leads legal strategy for film, television and streaming projects. A media and intellectual property lawyer, she has advised international studios, production companies and content creators on content licensing, rights management and digital distribution.

Yibo Koko is director general and chief executive officer of the Rivers State Tourism Development Agency. A theatre practitioner, filmmaker and cultural administrator, he has led major cultural and tourism initiatives while building a career across stage, screen and the creative industries.

Anwuli Ojogwu is co-founder of Narrative Landscape Press, one of Nigeria’s leading independent publishing houses. She has spent two decades working across publishing, media and development while championing African writing and editorial excellence. She is also co-founder of the Society for Book and Magazine Editors of Nigeria.

Fisayo Fosudo is one of Nigeria’s leading technology and finance content creators. Through his videos on technology, personal finance and the Nigerian economy, he has built an audience of more than 1.5 million followers across digital platforms. His work has earned recognition for making complex subjects easier to understand.

Commenting on the panel, QEDNG publisher and convener of the summit, Olumide Iyanda, said the speakers were chosen because they represent key pillars of Nigeria’s creative ecosystem.

“Our choice of panellists reflects a breadth that is uncommon at creative industry summits. We are bringing together voices from across the creative ecosystem rather than focus on a single sector. The creative economy is much bigger than film or music. It includes publishing, advertising, technology, law, cultural tourism and several other sectors that contribute to economic growth. We have assembled a panel of accomplished professionals whose experiences reflect that diversity and whose insights will enrich the conversations we want to have at this year’s summit,” Iyanda said.

The organisers had earlier announced Sir Demola Aladekomo, founder of Chams Holding Company Plc, as chairman of the summit, and Ife Adebayo, national coordinator of the Investment in Digital and Creative Enterprises (iDICE) programme at the Bank of Industry, as keynote speaker.