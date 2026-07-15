Rainfall: Imbibe Safety Precautionary Measures, FRSC Admonishes Drivers 

Kasim Sumaina in Abuja

Arising from the forecasted heavy rainfall expected as the season progresses, the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Tuesday in Abuja called on drivers to ensure that they imbibe precautionary measures while transiting from one destination to another.

In the guide, the Corps Marshal, FRSC, Shehu Mohammed, explained that driving in the rain can be risky because one’s visibility is reduced and there are usually hazardous and slippery conditions on the road.

As such, motorists, he noted, are always urged to take precautionary measures while driving in order to ensure they reach their destinations safely.

Accordingly, Mohammed added that drivers are warned to ensure that before embarking on a journey during the rainy season, they should ascertain that the windows and windscreens are clean on the outside and the inside, and routinely check the headlights, brake lights, turn signals and tail lights.

He asserted that the windscreen wiper and blades should also be checked for proper functioning, adding: “The lights should be on during the day and at night, whenever rain starts dropping.

“Motorists are also advised to reduce their speed during this time and apply the common sense speed limit. Particularly because the road surface is often slippery, drivers are also admonished to ensure that their tyres have adequate grip on the road.”

The FRSC boss further explained that car tyres are amongst the most crucial elements, and the only part that is in connection with the road, adding that, “that is why the tyre traction is the grip of the vehicle on the road, and it is very very essential”.

In order to guide drivers through these safety precautions, the corps marshal also directed commanding officers across the country to take the duties of traffic calmly, increased public enlightenment and improved checking of wipers during this season as a major priority as he enjoined the motoring public to drive to stay alive.