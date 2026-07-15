Our Policy Framework Driving Devt, Ensuring Improved Welfare, Says Ogorugba

The Chairman of Isoko North Local Government Area, Prince Godwin Ogorugba, has highlighted the achievements of his administration under the “GODWIN Agenda”, saying the policy framework is driving development, improved welfare, inclusiveness and grassroots governance across the council area.

Speaking as his administration marked two years in office, Ogorugba said the agenda was designed to complement Governor Sheriff Oborevwori’s MORE Agenda by delivering people-oriented governance and accelerating development in Isoko North.

According to him, the acronym “GODWIN” represents Government for the People, Opportunity for Growth, Development, Welfare, Inclusiveness and New Ideas, principles he said have guided his administration since assuming office on July 15, 2024.

He said his administration has prioritised peace and security, regular engagement with traditional rulers, community leaders, youth groups, political stakeholders and security agencies, stressing that development can only thrive in a peaceful environment.

The council chairman noted that the improved security situation has helped attract major investments and development projects to the area, including the upgrade of the Delta State University of Science and Technology, Ozoro, to Southern Delta University, the establishment of the College of Health Technology, Ovrode, the completion of the Ozoro Modern Market and the construction of the Emevor-Orogun Road.

He also cited the commencement of oil exploration activities by Sterling Global Plc in parts of Isoko North, increased local participation in Tantita Security Services, the establishment of new private businesses and the digital skills training and empowerment of over 100 youths as evidence of growing economic opportunities in the council.

On infrastructure, Ogorugba listed the construction of a new administrative complex for the council, perimeter fencing of the secretariat, rehabilitation of internal roads, construction of a staff clinic, renovation of community markets, rehabilitation of roads in several communities, construction of classroom blocks, provision of nursing quarters, rehabilitation of water projects and ongoing work on the Otor-Igho Cottage Hospital among projects executed across the 13 wards of the local government.

The chairman said his administration has also placed strong emphasis on workers’ welfare through the prompt payment of salaries, settlement of arrears and gratuities, as well as the conversion of casual workers into the Delta State Local Government Service Commission.

He added that his administration’s open-door policy has strengthened community participation through the engagement of over 200 political aides who provide regular feedback on security, political and community issues.

In the education sector, Ogorugba said the council introduced the free distribution of school bags, notebooks, sandals and other learning materials to pupils in all 43 public primary schools in the local government.

He added that the administration also sponsored free Primary Six registration for pupils and commenced the distribution of soya milk to children between the ages of one and eight to improve nutrition.

The chairman expressed optimism that the achievements recorded so far would provide a solid foundation for greater development in the years ahead, reaffirming his commitment to delivering people-centred governance and sustaining the developmental momentum in Isoko North Local Government Area.