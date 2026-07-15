Abiodun Pays Tribute to Osoba at 87

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has paid glowing tribute to former Governor of Ogun State and elder statesman, Aremo Chief Olusegun Osoba, on the occasion of his 87th birthday, describing him as an extraordinary patriot, a distinguished journalist, an exceptional democrat, and one of Nigeria’s finest political leaders whose life has been dedicated to the service of humanity.

Governor Abiodun said Chief Osoba’s remarkable journey through journalism, politics, and public service remains a shining testament to courage, integrity, resilience, and an unwavering commitment to truth and justice. Osoba, a two-time Governor of Ogun State, is widely regarded as one of Nigeria’s most accomplished journalists and respected democratic icons. (The Nation Newspaper)

The Governor noted that Chief Osoba’s enduring legacy transcends political office, stressing that his influence as a mentor, bridge-builder, and statesman has continued to shape generations of leaders within and beyond Ogun State.

“Today, we celebrate not just the passing of another year in the life of an exceptional leader, but a lifetime of uncommon service, courage, and sacrifice. Aremo Olusegun Osoba belongs to that rare generation of Nigerians whose lives have profoundly impacted the course of our nation’s democratic evolution.

“From the newsroom, where he distinguished himself as one of Africa’s finest journalists, to the Government House, where he provided visionary leadership for Ogun State, Chief Osoba has consistently demonstrated that public office is a sacred trust to be exercised with integrity, wisdom, and compassion.

“His invaluable contributions to the restoration and sustenance of democracy in Nigeria remain indelible. Through periods of uncertainty and national challenges, he stood firmly on the side of justice, constitutional governance, and the rule of law.”

Governor Abiodun further described the former governor as a father figure whose wise counsel, calm disposition, and wealth of experience have continued to provide guidance not only to successive administrations in Ogun State but also to political leaders across Nigeria.

“I have been personally privileged to benefit from his fatherly advice, deep political insight, and unwavering commitment to the progress of our dear state. His passion for a greater Ogun State has never diminished, and his life continues to inspire countless young Nigerians to embrace excellence, discipline, and selfless service.

“As he marks this remarkable milestone of 87 years, I join his family, friends, associates, and millions of admirers across Nigeria in celebrating a truly remarkable statesman whose name is permanently etched in the annals of our nation’s history.

“On behalf of the Government and the good people of Ogun State, I congratulate our revered leader, mentor, and elder statesman, Aremo Chief Olusegun Osoba, on his 87th birthday. I pray that Almighty God grants him continued good health, renewed strength, peace of mind, and many more years of purposeful living in service to Ogun State, Nigeria, and humanity.”

Governor Abiodun wished the elder statesman a memorable birthday celebration and many more years of impactful service to the nation.