SunnyPeace Haircare Products Emerges Anambra Brand of the Year

Sunny Peace Haircare Products, a manufacturing company based in Oba, Anambra State, has been nominated for the Brand of the Year category at the forthcoming Anambra Man of the Year Awards, in recognition of its growth in Nigeria’s beauty and personal care industry.

The company, which started as a trading outfit, has evolved into a full-scale manufacturing enterprise under the Lazina brand, producing a range of haircare products and hair attachments locally.

Sunny Peace currently manufactures more than 12 products, including shampoo, conditioner, hair relaxer and its flagship Ajiboter hair attachments, which have gained widespread acceptance in the market.

Industry findings indicate that the company is among the early indigenous firms to venture into local production of hair attachments, a category that had long depended largely on imports. Its operations have contributed to the emergence of Anambra State as a growing hub for beauty and personal care manufacturing.

The company’s products are distributed across Nigeria and exported to customers in other countries, with the Ajiboter attachment brand playing a major role in expanding its visibility.

Organizers say the success of Sunny Peace demonstrates the potential of local industries to manufacture products previously believed to be import-dependent, thereby contributing to Nigeria’s drive for industrialisation and import substitution.

Owned by an entrepreneur from Ebonyi State, the company established its manufacturing base in Anambra and, during the administration of former Governor Willie Obiano, signed a $1 million investment agreement with the Anambra State Government aimed at expanding production capacity.

With a growing product portfolio and continued investment in manufacturing, Sunny Peace is increasingly being cited as an example of how indigenous enterprises can drive economic growth and create value through local production.