NCS Okays Harmonization of NABTE, ITF Mandates To Support FG’s Industrialization Agenda

* As Shettima demands alignment of national training infrastructure with industry needs

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

The National Council on Skills (NCS) has reviewed and ratified the alignment of the mandates of the Nigeria Board for Technical Education (NABTE) and the Industrial Training Fund (ITF) to support the industrialization agenda of President Bola Tinubu’s government.

The council also adopted the National Skills Observatory platform as the foundation for evidence-based policymaking in the country.

Accordingly, NCS set up a committee to review the policy recommendations on the alignment of Nigeria’s national interests on skills development and industrialization.

The decisions formed the major highlights of the ninth meeting of the National Council on Skills, chaired by Vice-President Kashim Shettima at the State House, Abuja.

In his brief remarks at the meeting, the vice-president stressed the need to align national training infrastructure with industry needs, ratifying the new mandate that aligns with President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

Speaking with newsmen after the meeting, Education Minister, Dr Tunji Alausa, said the focus of the Ninth National Skills Council meeting was in furtherance to the mandate of President Tinubu to give more job opportunities to young Nigerians across different sectors of the economy.

According to him, the National Council on Skills, chaired by Vice-President Shettima, is reinvigorated and primed to achieve greater results in the interest of the teeming Nigerian youths.

The minister said the ninth meeting of the council focused more on achieving and streamlining the national skills qualification framework, as well as how the awarding bodies and the sectorial skills council will work.

He added that the meeting also discussed the partnership between the Aliko Dangote Skills Acquisition Centre, Kano and the Kano State government to finalise the eventual takeover of the centre by the Aliko Dangote Foundation.

Also speaking, Minister of State for Industry, Mr John Enoh, said the Federal Government was making concerted efforts to achieve industrialization by reinvigorating the skills sector which must be developed through the provision of vocational and related training in specific skills set for young Nigerians.

The minister also noted that the special skills programme introduced by the Tinubu administration is very important, particularly as Nigeria pushes towards industrialization.

In the same vein, Jigawa State Governor, Umar Namadi, described the national skills programme as one of the best things that has ever happened to the nation.

He also outlined the programmes currently being implemented in Jigawa State in the skills sector, even as he commended the administration of President Tinubu for creating the enabling environment for sub-nationals to create opportunities for young Nigerians across different sectors.