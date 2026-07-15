NBA Election: Former CLA President Condemns Regional Endorsements, Backs Universal Suffrage

Wale Igbintade





Former President of the Commonwealth Lawyers Association (CLA), Mrs. Boma Alabi, SAN, has criticised the practice of regional forums endorsing candidates for the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) presidency, describing it as an outdated and divisive tradition that no longer reflects the democratic aspirations of the legal profession.

Alabi, who is also the immediate past Chairman of the NBA Section on Legal Practice (NBA-SLP), made the remarks during an interview on key issues surrounding the forthcoming NBA presidential election.

She called for open competition, universal suffrage and greater transparency in the electoral process.

According to her, while regional endorsements may have served a purpose in the past, they have increasingly become driven by ethnic considerations rather than the collective interests of lawyers.

“The truth is this practice belongs in the dark ages, not in 2026,” she said.

Alabi distanced herself from regional associations, insisting that no organisation should presume to speak for lawyers without their consent.

“As a lawyer practising in Lagos, Egbe Amofin does not speak for me, and I have no representation in that association. Lawyers across the country want to exercise their individual choice, not be told who to support by regional blocs.”

She warned that regional endorsements risk undermining the democratic foundations of the NBA by alienating members and limiting free choice.

“At this point in our history, open competition, free choice and universal suffrage are far more salutary than regional endorsements.”

On the credibility of the forthcoming election, Alabi stressed that confidence in the outcome would depend largely on the integrity of the electronic voting system and the transparency of the process used to appoint the information technology company responsible for managing the poll.

“The credibility of our elections rests heavily on the IT company chosen to manage the process. If the selection is not transparent, it naturally breeds suspicion.”

She noted that concerns would arise where the procurement process lacked transparency, the service provider had no proven expertise in secure electronic voting, or conflicts of interest existed.

“What we need is not just competence but also trust. The perception of impartiality is as important as technical capacity,” she added.

Despite these concerns, Alabi expressed confidence that modern electronic voting systems provide sufficient safeguards against manipulation because they leave digital footprints capable of exposing irregularities.

On the debate over the delegates system, she declared unequivocal support for universal suffrage, arguing that every lawyer should have the right to vote directly in electing the Association’s leadership.

“I stand firmly on the side of universal suffrage.”

She argued that the delegates system concentrates excessive power in the hands of a few individuals and falls short of democratic ideals.

Although universal suffrage may require greater administrative effort, she said advances in technology have made broader participation both practical and desirable.

Commenting on the recent memorandum issued from the Office of the Attorney General of the Federation concerning the NBA election, Alabi said the development raises important questions about the independence of the Association.

She maintained that, as an independent professional body, the NBA must retain full control over its internal electoral process and that any concerns about transparency should be addressed within the Association rather than through external intervention, except where there is compelling evidence of wrongdoing.

Alabi also rejected suggestions that the office of NBA president should be reserved exclusively for Senior Advocates of Nigeria (SANs).

Citing former NBA President , who is not a SAN, she argued that effective leadership depends on vision, integrity and service rather than professional rank.

“Restricting the presidency to SANs would be undemocratic and elitist. Every qualified lawyer should have the opportunity to lead the Association.”

She also threw her weight behind the emergence of the NBA’s first female president, describing it as a significant milestone for the legal profession.

According to Alabi, although women have made enormous contributions to the Bar, the Association is yet to elect a woman as its president.

While emphasising that competence must remain the overriding consideration, she said that where there is a highly qualified female candidate, gender diversity becomes a legitimate factor that reflects the progress of the profession and inspires younger lawyers.

Reflecting on her call to the Bar in 1988, Alabi recalled that lawyers jokingly said, “There are no women at the Bar,” prompting the quip that she had become a “Bar MAN.” She noted that the profession has evolved considerably since then and expressed optimism that the NBA is ready to break that historic barrier.

Alabi is widely recognised as a trailblazer in the legal profession, having become the first woman and the first Black person elected President of the Commonwealth Lawyers Association.

She also served as Chairman of the NBA Section on Legal Practice, making her one of the country’s most accomplished legal practitioners.