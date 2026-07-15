FCT Police Command Urged to Foster Culture of Insurance Compliance

Ebere Nwoji

The National Insurance Commission (NAICOM), has urged officers of the FCT Police Command to champion insurance compliance and serve as role models in fostering a culture where insurance is recognised not merely as a statutory requirement but as an essential tool for protecting lives, property, investments, and livelihood

NAICOM gave the charge at a one-day training programme it organised for officers of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Command, aimed at strengthening compliance with Motor Third-Party Insurance and other compulsory insurance policies, as well as enhancing insurance policy verification processes.

The training, held in Abuja, was themed, “Building a Culture of Insurance Compliance: Police as Catalysts for Protecting Lives, Property and Enhancing Public Safety.” The programme was designed to equip police officers with the knowledge and skills required to promote compliance with compulsory insurance laws, verify the authenticity of insurance policies, and deepen public understanding of the benefits of insurance.

Speaking on behalf of the Commissioner for Insurance and Chief Executive Officer of NAICOM, Mr. Olusegun Ayo Omosehin, the Deputy Commissioner for Insurance Finance, Mr. Ekerete Ola Gam-Ikon underscored the strategic importance of collaboration between NAICOM and the Nigeria Police Force in promoting compliance with compulsory insurance requirements.

He noted that effective public safety extended beyond crime prevention and law enforcement to include protecting citizens from the financial consequences of unforeseen events.

According to him, insurance serves as a vital social and economic safety net, providing protection for individuals, families, businesses, and public institutions against losses arising from accidents, disasters, and other risks.

Gam-Ikon stated that the partnership between NAICOM and the Nigeria Police Force was critical to reducing the number of uninsured vehicles on Nigerian roads, protecting road users, curbing the use of fake insurance certificates, and strengthening public confidence in regulatory institutions.