In Beijing, Defence Minister Canvasses Technology Transfer to Strengthen DICON’s Local Manufacturing

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Minister of Defence, General Christopher Gwabin Musa (rtd), has commenced a high-level working visit to Beijing, where he is spearheading discussions aimed at securing technology transfer to strengthen the Defence Industries Corporation of Nigeria’s (DICON) local manufacturing capacity as part of broader efforts to deepen defence and security cooperation between Nigeria and China.

According to a statement by the Special Assistant on Media to the Minister of Defence, Leah Katung-Babatunde, the visit is intended to deepen bilateral defence cooperation, accelerate the modernisation of the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) and significantly enhance Nigeria’s indigenous military production capability.

Leading a high-powered Nigerian delegation through a series of strategic diplomatic and industrial engagements in Beijing, the minister underscored Nigeria’s commitment to integrating emerging technologies and artificial intelligence into its national security architecture to ensure the Armed Forces remain ahead of evolving asymmetric threats.

“Our focus is clear: we are committed to partnerships that do not just make Nigeria a consumer, but an active producer. Through DICON, we will expand local production lines, drive absolute technology transfer, and achieve sustainable self-reliance in defence manufacturing to secure our nation,” the minister said during the delegation’s first engagement at the China Electronics Technology Group Corporation (CETC) Innovation Centre.

As part of efforts to advance Nigeria’s defence industrial self-reliance, the delegation also visited the headquarters and exhibition centre of the China North Industries Corporation (NORINCO Group), where it toured displays showcasing the company’s portfolio of land platforms, advanced artillery systems, specialised ammunition and integrated defence solutions.

Following the tour, General Musa held a closed-door bilateral meeting with the president and senior executives of NORINCO. Discussions focused on practical technology transfer, technical capacity building and the establishment of joint production lines in Nigeria in partnership with DICON.

The delegation later visited the Nigerian Embassy in Beijing, where Nigeria’s Ambassador to China, Lt. General Abdulrahman Dambazau (rtd), received the team and described the minister’s visit as timely and significant in strengthening the strategic geopolitical relationship between Nigeria and China.

He also pledged the embassy’s unwavering diplomatic support towards advancing Nigeria’s defence interests throughout the week-long mission.

During a subsequent tour of the embassy’s Defence Section, General Musa met with Defence Attachés and other personnel, commending their dedication to national service and urging them to continue serving as worthy ambassadors of Nigeria’s military diplomacy across Asia.

According to the statement, the working visit is designed to deliver both immediate and long-term gains for Nigeria’s national security architecture through enhanced military capabilities and equipment modernisation, sustainable logistics and supply chains, industrial and economic growth, strategic self-reliance, and deeper bilateral relations.