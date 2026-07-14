France, Nigerian Universities Turn Plastic Waste into ₦949m Green Economy Opportunity

*Two-year €753,000 programme diverts 145 tonnes of plastic from landfills, empowers over 1,500 students reports BluerAfrica

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

Nigeria’s campaign against plastic pollution has received a major boost as a two-year, €753,000 (about ₦1.3 billion) partnership between the Embassy of France in Nigeria and 13 Nigerian universities has demonstrated that plastic waste can be transformed into a thriving circular economy capable of generating nearly ₦950 million annually.

The landmark initiative, which officially ended on June 30th in Abuja, has not only converted university campuses into centres for recycling, innovation and green entrepreneurship but has also produced compelling evidence that higher education institutions can become key drivers of Nigeria’s environmental and economic transformation.

An independent evaluation presented at the closeout ceremony by the External Evaluators BluerAfrica-Africa Blue and Coastal Community Development Initiative described the project as one of the country’s most significant university-led circular economy projects, while warning that stronger institutional systems would be required to sustain and expand the gains recorded over the past years. Presenting the independent evaluation, Executive Director of BluerAfrica, Priscilla Ibadin, applauded the programme for proving that Nigerian universities possess the technical capacity to lead practical environmental solutions.

She, however, cautioned that the transition from successful pilot projects to sustainable national systems would require improved operational management, stronger occupational safety standards, better environmental monitoring and more efficient utilisation of installed facilities.

The programme, funded under the French Government’s Fonds Équipe France (FEF 209), sought to tackle Nigeria’s mounting plastic waste crisis by equipping universities with recycling infrastructure, supporting research, promoting innovation and creating practical opportunities for students to convert waste into commercially viable products.

Its impact has been substantial.

According to the independent assessment, participating institutions collectively developed the capacity to recycle 3.17 metric tonnes of plastic waste daily, diverted 145.2 metric tonnes of plastic from landfills and waterways, and converted 79.3 metric tonnes into marketable products including eco-bricks, paving stones, construction materials, plastic flakes, consumer goods and 3D-printing filament.

More than 1,500 students received specialised training in recycling technologies, digital fabrication and circular economy innovation, while 275 informal waste pickers were integrated into organised recycling value chains, creating new income opportunities and strengthening community participation.

The evaluation projects that if participating institutions operate at full capacity, they could generate about ₦949.3 million annually from recycling activities, highlighting the enormous economic potential of Nigeria’s emerging green economy.

Speaking at the ceremony, French Ambassador to Nigeria, Marc Fonbaustier, said environmental sustainability and economic growth should no longer be viewed as competing priorities.

He noted that recycling and responsible waste management represent not only environmental necessities but also significant business opportunities capable of creating jobs, stimulating innovation and supporting local manufacturing.

Fonbaustier reaffirmed France’s commitment to strengthening scientific collaboration with Nigerian universities beyond the life of the project through research partnerships, technical cooperation and knowledge exchange.

Also speaking, Deputy Head of Cooperation at the French Embassy, Pierre Andriamampianina, described the programme’s greatest achievement as the human capacity it had built.

According to him, while infrastructure remains important, the real legacy lies in the students, researchers and institutions that now possess the skills and knowledge to sustain the country’s transition towards a circular economy.

Participating universities showcased several innovations developed under the programme.

The University of Lagos revealed that its recycling micro-plant has already diverted about five tonnes of plastic waste from surrounding communities while producing furniture from recycled plastics and creating new business opportunities for waste collectors.

The University of Calabar projected that recycling could become a major revenue source for Nigerian universities if expanded nationwide.

“The infrastructure is real. The products are real. The students are ready,” she said.

“What remains is our collective commitment to ensure these systems operate consistently, safely and sustainably beyond the life of this grant.”

The ceremony ended with renewed commitments by France, participating universities and development partners to deepen collaboration and scale up university-led recycling initiatives as Nigeria confronts rising plastic pollution, rapid urbanisation and increasing climate pressures.

For many participants, the project has demonstrated that what was once regarded as waste can become both an environmental solution and a powerful economic asset capable of creating jobs, supporting industries and helping build a cleaner, more sustainable Nigeria.