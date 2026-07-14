Dogara Denies Leaving APC Over Tinubu’s Muslim-muslim Ticket

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

Former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Yakubu Dogara, has denied leaving the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) over the decision of President Bola Tinubu to maintain Muslim-Muslim ticket.

The ruling party last Friday unveiled Vice-President Kashim Shettima as the running mate of Tinubu ahead of the 2027 general election.

But Dogara, in a statement issued by his spokesperson, Dr Dominic Alancha, denied reports in some sections of the media that he was planning to leave the party.

He said: “Our attention has been drawn to misleading reports and unfounded speculation circulating on some media platforms alleging that former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Yakubu Dogara, is planning to leave the All Progressives Congress (APC) over the issue of a Muslim-Muslim presidential ticket.

“We wish to state categorically that these claims are false, baseless and deliberately intended to mislead the public and create unnecessary political tension.

“Hon. Yakubu Dogara remains a committed and loyal member of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“He has neither resigned from the party nor expressed any intention to do so. Reports suggesting otherwise are the handiwork of mischief makers seeking to sow division within the APC.”

Dogara noted that he remained steadfast in his commitment to the unity, growth and success of the APC.

He said he was fully dedicated to working with party leaders, members, and supporters across the country to strengthen the party ahead of the 2027 general election.

“Furthermore, Hon. Dogara is committed to supporting the re-election of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and ensuring the victory of the APC in the 2027 general election.

“His focus remains on promoting good governance, national unity, and the continued progress and prosperity of Nigeria under the leadership of the APC,” Dogara added.

The former lawmaker urged members of the public and the media to disregard the fake reports and rely only on verified information from credible and official sources.

He maintained that those behind the unfounded rumours should desist from spreading falsehoods capable of undermining the unity of APC.

Dogara said the ruling party remained united, focused, and determined to consolidate on its achievements while preparing for a successful outing in 2027.

