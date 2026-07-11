From Resource Wealth to Knowledge Wealth

Alfred Okoigun





Every generation inherits a defining challenge, a question that ultimately determines whether it advances or declines.

For the generation of our parents, the question was political independence, but for many third world countries, that emerged after the Second World War, the question bothered on industrialisation.

For our generation, the question is different. It is more complex and calls for a more urgent. and perhaps more consequential response.

The question before us is this: Can Nigeria successfully transform its vast wealth of natural resources into a knowledge-based wealth?

This is because the future will not belong to nations that merely possess natural resources.

On the contrary, it will belong to nations that possess capabilities, nations that can create, innovate, solve problems, and continuously generate value through knowledge.

Do we as a people belong to this category of nations with a value-based knowledge? That is the defining question of our time. The answer to this all-encompassing question will determine whether the Nigerian nation is moving in the right or wrong direction.

When Nigeria gained independence, we were blessed with extraordinary natural endowments including oil, gas, coal and other mineral resources some of which we are getting to know of their existence buried in the ground.

There were agricultural resources from the north to the south with a vast land mass. Palm produce, cocoa, cotton, and groundnuts to mention a few, are still there and ministering to our needs.

We have a strategic geographic location. and most importantly, a large and energetic population of 242 million people, projected to rise by over 130 million by 2050, outpacing the USA to become the third largest population in the world, standing at between 375 and 440 million people.

For decades, our national conversation focused heavily on the resources beneath our soil. But history has taught us an important lesson. Natural resources can create opportunities for employment and as export products that add to our foreign exchange reserves. Beyond helping to cushion our import needs, they add little to our gross domestic primary products and cannot guarantee prosperity.

Resources can generate income, but knowledge creates wealth. Resources can be exhausted while knowledge increases, multiplies and compounds. Resources are inherited but knowledge is built in time and space.

Nations that fail to understand this distinction eventually discover that possessing resources and creating prosperity are not the same thing.

Recalibration

The countries that dominate the global economy today understood this principle early in the day recalibrating their priorities for the future.

South Korea

South Korea’s journey may be one of the most instructive lessons for Nigeria.

In the early 1960s, South Korea was one of the poorer nations of the world, with a national economy worth only a few billion dollars and exports accounting for less than three percent of its GDP.

Its leaders made a deliberate choice. They decided that their future would not be determined by what they lacked. It would be determined by what they built. They invested heavily in education. They invested in engineering. They invested in research, and in technology. Today South Korea is a nearly two-trillion-dollar economy and home to globally dominant companies such as Samsung, Hyundai, LG, and the SK Group.

Its exports account for more than forty percent of GDP, and it ranks among the world’s leading nations in research and development, advanced manufacturing, semiconductors, and digital technology.

Sixty years ago, few people would have imagined such an outcome. That is the power of vision combined with execution.

Singapore

Singapore demonstrates what is possible when a nation commits itself to human capital development. At independence in 1965, Singapore was a small trading port with few natural resources and significant development challenges.

Today, it consistently ranks among the world’s most competitive economies and enjoys one of the highest standards of living globally. Through sustained investments in education, institutional excellence, innovation, and technology, it transformed itself into a global hub for finance, advanced manufacturing, logistics, and research.

Singapore proved that a nation’s greatest resource is not what lies beneath its soil but what exists within the minds of its people.

China:

China offers perhaps the largest example of a knowledge-driven economic transformation in modern history. Over several decades, China invested heavily in scientific research, engineering education, manufacturing capability, and industrial development. Today, it possesses the world’s largest manufacturing sector and has become a global leader in advanced technologies, renewable energy, robotics, artificial intelligence, and high-value manufacturing.

China now spends trillions of yuan annually on research and development, producing more engineering graduates than any nation on earth. Its rise was not accidental. It was the result of long-term investments in knowledge capability, and national competitiveness.

The above cited countries parade different histories, different cultures and different political systems. Yet the pattern remains remarkably consistent.

The lesson here is that nations rise when they invest in knowledge and in contrast, nations stagnate when they rely exclusively on what nature has provided.

A Personal Experience

I have seen this principle firsthand. More than four decades ago, when ARCO was founded, the easy path would have been to focus solely on trading opportunities created by Nigeria’s growing energy industry. Instead, a different path was chosen, a path based on learning, a path based on partnerships, and a path based on capability development.

When ARCO began operations in 1980, we started as the Nigerian representative of major international engineering companies. Some viewed those relationships simply as commercial opportunities, but there was a deeper lesson. Every interaction was an opportunity to learn and to acquire knowledge, to understand global standards, to build local competences and transfer expertise into Nigerian hands.

Over time, those lessons became capabilities, which capabilities became businesses that created jobs. And those jobs created opportunities for thousands of Nigerians.

The ARCO journey reinforced a simple belief: the most valuable asset any organisation possesses is not equipment. It is not facilities. It is not even capital. It is knowledge.

Today, ARCO operates across engineering, marine services, asset integrity, aviation training, and advanced technologies including drone operations. Yet if you look closely, all of these activities have one thing in common. They are ultimately about solving problems, applying expertise and creating value through human capabilities.

ARCO Philosophy:

That is why our philosophy remains: Powering Progress Through Quality Solutions. Not through resources. Not through circumstances. Not through luck but through solutions. And solutions are born from knowledge, from innovations. They are born from people.

The Petroleum Training Institute

The good news is that Nigeria is not starting from ground zero. We already have examples of institutions that were built with exactly this philosophy in mind. One such example is the Petroleum Training Institute (PTI).

Established in 1973, PTI in Effurun, Warri was created to develop the technical and engineering manpower required to support the economy’s growing petroleum industry. It represented a simple but powerful idea, which is that national development requires more than natural resources. It requires people with the knowledge and skills to transform those resources into economic value.

Over the decades, the PTI has produced thousands of engineers, technologists, technicians, and industry professionals who have contributed significantly to Nigeria’s energy sector and broader economy. I know this firsthand because I am proud to be one of its graduates.

Nigeria’s First Gas Re-injection Seminar

I also had the privilege of convening Nigeria’s first Gas Re-Injection Seminar at PTI in 1982 At a time when gas utilisation was still an emerging national conversation, the seminar brought together stakeholders to discuss issues that would later become central to Nigeria’s energy future. Looking back, the lesson remains clear: the most valuable outcome was not the event itself. It was the exchange of knowledge, the development of ideas, the strengthening of local expertise, and the building of capabilities.

That is what institutions such as PTI make possible, and that is why investing in knowledge remains one of the most important forms of nation building.

Nigeria, Home of Talent and Creativity

The above sub-head brings me to what I believe is Nigeria’s greatest strategic advantage: People, talented people that is, creative people. resilient and ambitious people.

Those who doubt Nigeria’s ability to become a scientific and technological powerhouse need only examine what Nigerians have already achieved when given the opportunity to compete on the world stage:

Philip Emeagwali helped pioneer advances in high-performance computing.

Bartholomew Nnaji contributed significantly to robotics, manufacturing systems, and engineering innovations, earning recognition across the world before returning home to help build similar institutions in his country.

Abidemi Ajiboye’s groundbreaking biomedical engineering research is helping to restore movement to individuals living with paralysis.

Oluwasanmi Koyejo is helping shape the future of artificial intelligence and machine learning at the highest levels of global research.

Azeez Butali’s work in genetics is advancing scientific knowledge and understanding and

improving healthcare outcomes for patients around the world.

Voke Ogueh, recipient of the United States Presidential Award for Excellence in mathematics and the teaching of science, is helping inspire and develop future generations of scientists, engineers, and innovators.

And the story extends far beyond science and technology.

Wole Soyinka became the first African Nobel Laureate in Literature.

Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie continues to influence global conversations on identity, culture, and human experience.

Hakeem Olajuwon rose to become one of the greatest basketball players in

history.

Anthony Joshua became a two-time unified heavyweight champion while

proudly embracing his Nigerian heritage. These are only a handful of examples among thousands of Nigerians excelling in research laboratories, teaching in world renown,universities, working in and advancing the growth of technology companies, in top hospitals helping to heal mankind, in great engineering firms around the world, in famous financial institutions, creative industries and entrepreneurial ventures across continents

Harvesting Our Wealth of Multidimensional Talents

The evidence is overwhelming. The problem is not the Nigerian talent. The problem has never been the Nigerian talent. The challenge is creating systems capable of producing these outcomes at scale. The difference between developed and developing nations is often not the presence of talents, but the ability of institutions to systematically identify,

nurture, retain, and deploy such talents at national scale.

If Nigerians can help build the future of artificial intelligence in America, advance medical science in leading universities, pioneer engineering breakthroughs across the globe, and excel in virtually every field of human endeavour, then there is no reason why Nigeria itself cannot

become a centre of innovation, scientific discovery, and technological leadership. Our challenge is not proving what Nigerians can achieve. The world already knows that. Our challenge is creating an environment where more Nigerians can achieve

those things here.

The transition from resource wealth to knowledge wealth therefore requires a fundamental shift in national thinking. We must stop viewing education merely as a social programme. We must begin to treat it as an economic infrastructure. We must stop viewing research as an academic luxury. We must recognise it as a strategic national investment. We must stop seeing technology as something we consume. We must begin to see it as something we can create. Of course, this responsibility does not belong to government alone. It belongs to all of us. Universities must become engines of innovation while industries must become partners in research.

Government must become an enabler of scientific advancement, and investors must support long-term innovations leading to new discoveries, not just short-term investments with quick returns.

Professional institutions must promote excellence and continuous learning while private companies must invest in training, mentorship, and capability

development.

Going forward, business leaders must recognise that nation building is not separate from business success. It is a prerequisite for it.

At ARCO, one of the lessons we have learned over forty-five years is that sustainable growth comes from investing in people long before the returns

become visible. When you train an engineer, you may not see the full impact immediately. When you mentor a young professional, the benefits may take years to emerge. When you invest in technical capability, research, or innovation, the rewards

often arrive much later. However, when they arrive, they create values far beyond the original investment.

This is true for companies. It is equally true for nations. The countries that will dominate the twenty-first century are already making

those investments. They are investing in artificial intelligence, advanced manufacturing, biotechnology. robotics, energy technologies, space research, quantum computing and generally, scientific discovery.

The future is already being built. The question is whether Nigeria will help design it or simply purchase it. Future generations will not judge us by the speeches we delivered. Rather, they will judge us by the institutions we built, the knowledge and opportunities we created and expanded. They will judge us by the systems we strengthened, and by the people we empowered.

They will ask whether we had the courage to move from dependence to capability.

They would investigate us to know how we were able to transform talent into productivity, ideas into industries, and if we transformed resource wealth into knowledge wealth.

I believe we can. I believe Nigeria possesses the talent, the creativity, the resilience, the entrepreneurial spirit, and the ambition required to succeed. The success we are looking for will not happen automatically. It will require deliberate choices, consistent investment, long-term thinking, and an unwavering commitment to excellence.

The future belongs to nations that can unlock the create power and vast possibilities of the human mind, not merely the wealth beneath the ground. Let us therefore invest in knowledge. Let us invest in science. Let us invest in innovation. Let us invest in our people because when we do, we are not merely building companies. We are not merely growing industries. We are building a nation. For there is no greater responsibility than nation building.

The story of PTI reminds us that when a nation invests in people, it is ultimately investing in its future. The story of ARCO demonstrates that when knowledge is transformed into capability, capability becomes transformed into opportunity.

The story of Nigeria is still being written. As citizens of this potentially economic giant of Africa what do we choose to be remembered? Should we be remembered as a nation that merely possessed diminishing natural resources, or as a nation that built its knowledge-based institutions,

developed its talents, and created the knowledge necessary to compete with the best in the world?

I believe we can do the latter. I also believe the time to begin is now.

*Okoigun, founder ARCO Group Plc, delivered this speech on the occasion of The Nigerian Academy of Engineering Technology

dinner and awards night.