Endorsing Access Holdings’ Long-term Strategy

Ahead of Access Holdings Plc’s fourth AGM, dividend concerns fuelled speculation of shareholder unrest. But when investors gathered in Lagos, the meeting unfolded in a remarkably different and positive atmosphere, writes Sunday Ehigiator

The atmosphere inside the Balmoral Convention Centre was charged with anticipation as hundreds of shareholders converged for Access Holdings Plc’s fourth Annual General Meeting.

Every seat was occupied as investors arrived prepared to engage the Board and management on issues that had dominated discussions in the days preceding the meeting, particularly the company’s decision not to declare a final dividend for the 2025 financial year. The mood was one of keen interest, with shareholders eager to seek explanations and understand the Group’s direction.

The meeting opened with probing questions on dividends, corporate governance, risk management, capital adequacy and the Group’s expansion strategy. Given the widespread speculation ahead of the AGM, many had expected the proceedings to become contentious. Instead, the exchanges remained robust yet constructive, with management providing detailed explanations on its strategic decisions while shareholders weighed the long-term implications for the business.

As the deliberations progressed, the narrative shifted noticeably. Beyond the dividend debate, shareholders expressed confidence in Access Holdings’ financial performance, endorsed the leadership transition that saw Innocent C. Ike assume the role of Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, and threw their weight behind the company’s “Scale to Value” strategy.

By the close of the meeting, what had been anticipated as a difficult AGM had evolved into a clear affirmation of shareholders’ belief in the Group’s leadership, long-term strategy and commitment to delivering sustainable value.

Confidence Built on Strong Performance

Shareholders’ optimism was underpinned by Access Holdings’ financial performance.

For the 2025 financial year, the Group recorded a Profit Before Tax of 1.007 trillion, while total assets climbed to 51.56 trillion. Customer deposits also recorded significant growth, reinforcing the institution’s market strength and expanding its franchise.

These results convinced many investors that the Group remains fundamentally strong despite operating in a challenging economic environment.

National Coordinator of the Progressive Shareholders Association of Nigeria, Chief Boniface Okezie, summed up the mood when he said: “We must commend the Board and Management. This is a strong performance, and we believe in where the company is going.”

Similarly, National Coordinator of the Pragmatic Shareholders Association of Nigeria, Mrs Adebisi Bakare, observed that the company’s performance had strengthened investor confidence.

“The 2025 performance is strong, and it gives shareholders confidence that the Group is well positioned to sustain growth and deliver long-term value,” she said.

Dividend Concerns, But No Crisis of Confidence

The most anticipated discussion centred on the absence of a final dividend for the 2025 financial year. Management explained that the decision was necessitated by regulatory compliance requirements rather than weak financial performance.

Although shareholders sought detailed explanations, the discussion remained constructive, reflecting an understanding that the decision was driven by prudential considerations rather than deteriorating business fundamentals. Chairman Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede explained that “the non-payment of dividend was a consequence of regulatory compliance requirements rather than any deterioration in the Group’s financial performance.”

He assured investors that retaining capital today would ultimately strengthen future returns. “Our approach is clear: capital retained today must translate into greater value tomorrow and sustainable returns for our shareholders,” he said.

The explanation appeared to reassure shareholders, many of whom viewed the temporary sacrifice as necessary to preserve the Group’s long-term growth trajectory.

Endorsement of Leadership

Beyond financial performance, shareholders demonstrated confidence in the institution’s leadership. All resolutions presented at the AGM received approval, including the appointment of Innocent C. Ike as Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer.

The smooth leadership transition, alongside Board strengthening initiatives, reinforced shareholder confidence that the organisation remains stable and strategically focused. Rather than viewing the transition as a period of uncertainty, shareholders embraced it as a continuation of Access Holdings’ long-term vision.

From Building Scale to Creating Value

The AGM also highlighted the next phase of Access Holdings’ corporate evolution. Having spent years expanding across markets and business segments, management said the Group is now focused on maximising returns from that expansive footprint. According to Aig-Imoukhuede, “Our Strategy, From Scale to Value, reflects the natural evolution of our journey. Scale created opportunity; value creation is how we fully realise it.”

The strategy focuses on improving earnings quality, strengthening operational efficiency, reinforcing capital, and consistently generating returns above the cost of capital.

Echoing that vision, Ike stated: “Our focus is on building a more resilient, more efficient institution that consistently converts its scale into sustainable returns. We are confident that the decisions we are taking today will translate into stronger value for our shareholders in the periods ahead.”

Risk Management Remains Central

Shareholders also questioned management about the risks associated with the Group’s expansive presence across multiple markets.

Responding, Ike acknowledged that the company’s cost of risk remains relatively higher than some peers but stressed that Access Holdings has entered a new phase focused on optimising existing investments rather than pursuing aggressive expansion.

“We have deliberately transitioned from the phase of acquiring and integrating new subsidiaries to the phase of optimising and harnessing value from these entities and from our operations outside Nigeria,” he said.

He explained that every subsidiary undergoes rigorous due diligence, with comprehensive measures implemented to identify, isolate and mitigate risks from the outset.

“We bring to every subsidiary, every geography, and every location the same level of diligence and thoroughness in managing risk, whether credit-related or otherwise,” Ike added.

He assured shareholders that risk management would remain central to the Group’s value creation strategy.

“Risk management remains a critical consideration for us. As we shift our focus to value creation, we will continue to ensure it remains front and centre.”

A Vote of Confidence for the Future

By the close of the AGM, attention had shifted away from dividend expectations towards the broader picture of institutional resilience, strategic clarity and sustainable growth.

What many expected to become a contentious meeting ultimately evolved into a strong endorsement of Access Holdings’ leadership and long-term direction. Closing the meeting, Aig-Imoukhuede reaffirmed management’s commitment to delivering enduring value.

“Our responsibility is to justify the confidence of our shareholders by building an institution that endures, one defined by clarity of purpose, discipline of execution, and sustainable value creation over time.”

For shareholders, while dividend expectations remain important, confidence in the company’s strategy, leadership, and prospects proved even stronger. Their overwhelming endorsement at the AGM signalled a belief that Access Holdings is well positioned to convert its scale into lasting shareholder value in the years ahead.

******************************************************************************************************** L-R: Director, Access Holdings Plc, Ibironke Adeyemi; Executive Director, Bolaji Agbede; Group Chief Executive Officer, Innocent Ike; Chairman, Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede; Company Secretary, Sunday Ekwochi; Director, Ojinika Olaghere; Director, Fatimah Bello-Ismail; and Executive Director, Lanre Bamisebi, at the 4th Annual General Meeting of Access Holdings Plc, held recently in Lagos