Rising Insecurity: Delta Community, Oghara, Bans Open Grazing

. Mulls technical team to implement Delta open grazing policy

Omon-Julius Onabu in Asaba

In apparent determination to make good its resolve to stem the tide of insecurity, including kidnapping, armed robbery and killings on its soil, the people of Oghara Kingdom have moved to immediately halt open cattle grazing in the area.

Oghara, the administrative headquarters of Ethiope West Local Government Area, also warned that in instances of security breach, identified indigenes who are cattle traders as well as those who lease out farmlands for grazing would, henceforth, be held liable and duly made to face the full wrath of the law.

These formed the core of resolutions at the end of a strategic meeting at the Palace of HRM Noble Oyibo Eshemitan Orefe III, Ovie of Oghara Kingdom, with traditional chiefs, youth leaders, identified cattle traders and those who lease out farmlands, other stakeholders and the Oghara Study Group in attendance.

The meeting focused on the insecurity challenges currently confronting the Kingdom and explored practical steps towards addressing the situation and restoring peace and safety across the Kingdom.

Speaker after speaker at the meeting, including the Oghara monarch, HRM Eshemitan Orefe III, were agreed that “findings and information from all victims rescued from the kidnappers’ den revealed the root cause of insecurity in the Kingdom to be cattle rearers/herders.

“Cattle are supposed to be ranched and not to be going about our bushes indiscriminately and destroying our crops”, they pointed out.

The people further observed: “There is a Delta State Government policy on it; so, here in our kingdom, we are henceforth strictly enforcing it. No more open cattle grazing in Oghara Kingdom.

“The security situation in Oghara has got out of hand with several reported documented cases of kidnapping, ransom payment and just recently killing of one of our able bodied son. We can no longer fold our arms but to take our destinies in our hands by these resolutions.

“Going forward, if there are any further security breaches like kidnapping or killing in our bushes, we now know those to hold responsible but, thank God, the identified cattle traders and those leasing out farmlands for grazing have resolved also to hands off the business. So, we are hopeful going forward that our Kingdom will be safe and peaceful as we fully enforce the no-grazing policy of government in Oghara Kingdom.”

“Moreover, village or community youth leaders were specifically saddled with the responsibility of ensuring that the ban on open grazing is fully enforced with the full cooperation of all in the kingdom, the strategic meeting stated even as it urged the security agencies and the Ethiope West Local Government authorities to lend a helping hand towards the effective enforcement of the open grazing ban in the kingdom so as to achieve the desired results of a safe and peaceful Oghara Kingdom.

In his remarks, Convener, Oghara Study Group (OSG), Rev. David Ugolor, who was elated with the resolutions reached, commended the Ovie of Oghara Kingdom and called for the setting up of a Technical Team and convening a Town Hall meeting on the security situation.

He called on the political elite, especially in the locality, “to throw their weight fully behind this noble cause” and empower youths of Ogjara Kingdom especially those who are taking the bull by horns in helping to tackle the situation.

Rev. Ugolor said: “We will work with the youths on this. I am appealing to the politicians to wake up to give the much needed support to our youths. Let’s empower them. And, I want to commend the identified cattle traders and those leasing out farmlands for grazing for willingly giving up their sources of income for the security of Oghara Kingdom.”

Nonetheless, the identified cattle traders and those leasing out farmlands for grazing assured the Oghara monarch and people that they would not renege on their promise to quit the business henceforth, “if it will bring the much needed peace in our beloved Oghara Kingdom.”