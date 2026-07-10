Ansar-Ud-Deen Presents Summit University Pro-Chancellor Appointment Letter to AGF Fagbemi

The Ansar-Ud-Deen Society of Nigeria has formally presented the Letter of Appointment to the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Prince Lateef Fagbemi, SAN, following his appointment as the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council of Summit University, Offa.

The presentation ceremony, held on Thursday at the Office of the Attorney General of the Federation in Abuja, was led by the National President of the Society and Visitor to Summit University, Prince Mosediq Adeniji Kazeem, SAN, FCArb, who headed a delegation of National Executive Committee of the Society and the University.

Members of the delegation included the Deputy National President, Dr. Ibrahim Adebayo Yusuf; Vice President (Northern States Council), Alhaji Najeem Yasin; First National Assistant Secretary, Dr. Sheu Luqman Sambo; Vice-Chancellor of Summit University, Professor Musa Aibinu; Missioner of the Society’s Abuja Branch, Professor Musa Olaofe; and Chairman of the Abuja Branch, Alhaji Kabiru Olaiyiwola.

Speaking during the ceremony, Prince Adeniji Kazeem described the appointment as the outcome of a transparent and merit-based selection process undertaken by the National Executive Council following the vacancy in the office of the Pro-Chancellor.

He said the Council unanimously approved Prince Fagbemi’s appointment in recognition of his distinguished legal career, exemplary public service, integrity, and unwavering commitment to the ideals and educational vision of the Ansar-Ud-Deen Society of Nigeria.

According to the National President, the Society is confident that Prince Fagbemi’s wealth of experience and exceptional leadership qualities will provide strategic direction for the University’s Governing Council and further strengthen Summit University’s commitment to academic excellence, sound governance, research, innovation, and character development.

He also commended the Attorney General for his longstanding support for the programmes and institutions of the Society, particularly his contributions to the growth of the Ansar-Ud-Deen Society in Kwara State and his commitment to educational development across Nigeria.

Receiving the appointment letter, Prince Fagbemi expressed profound appreciation to the leadership of the Society for the confidence reposed in him.

He pledged to discharge the responsibilities of his office with diligence, integrity, and dedication, assuring members of the Society that he would work closely with the Governing Council, University Management, and other stakeholders to advance the strategic vision of Summit University.

Established by the Ansar-Ud-Deen Society of Nigeria, Summit University, Offa, has continued to expand its profile as one of Nigeria’s leading faith-based universities, promoting academic excellence, moral discipline, innovation, and service to humanity.

The Society reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening the University’s governance structure and sustaining its development as a globally competitive institution of higher learning.