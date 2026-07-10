WILAN Unveils Digital Leadership Suite to Boost Women’s Civic Participation

The Women in Leadership Advancement Network (WILAN) has launched the WILAN Leadership Suite, an integrated digital ecosystem designed to advance women’s leadership, expand civic participation and improve access to mentorship, career development and digital safety.

The initiative comes amid concerns over the low representation of women in Nigeria’s political leadership, where women occupy only about 4.5 per cent of seats in the National Assembly, while 15 state Houses of Assembly have no female lawmakers.

Unveiled alongside an online campaign tagged “What’s Your Move?”, the Leadership Suite is designed to encourage Nigerians to play an active role in promoting inclusive leadership by connecting them to opportunities within the platform.

The suite currently comprises three platforms: MyDreamGov, a civic engagement platform that allows users to discover and nominate women leaders, understand how government works and participate in governance conversations; BIIRD, a professional networking platform offering mentorship, leadership communities and AI-powered career guidance; and the Learn App, which provides leadership programmes, masterclasses and professional development resources for women at different career stages.

WILAN said the ecosystem will be expanded in the coming months with the introduction of ZIMA, an AI-powered civic education and political leadership platform, and Nana, an AI-powered digital safety companion designed to help women identify, prevent and respond to technology-facilitated gender-based violence. To protect users’ privacy, Nana will operate independently of the Leadership Suite’s single sign-on system.

Speaking at the launch, WILAN Founder, Abosede George-Ogan, said Nigerian women are already demonstrating leadership across sectors but require greater recognition and support.

“Across Nigeria, women are already leading, solving problems and creating impact every day. We know capable women exist. The question is if we are doing enough to recognise them, support them and open more doors for them to lead,” she said.

George-Ogan added that the Leadership Suite was created to broaden access to leadership opportunities and equip citizens with tools to shape governance.

“If we want better leadership, we must broaden our view of who can lead and give citizens the tools to shape leadership,” she added. “Through the ‘What’s Your Move?’ campaign, we’re inviting every Nigerian to play a part because stronger leadership isn’t only about who steps forward. It’s also about who gets involved and who we choose to recognise, support and champion,” she said.

According to WILAN, the integrated platform reflects its commitment to using technology to remove barriers to women’s leadership while providing continuous support through learning, mentorship, civic participation, political leadership and digital safety.

The BIIRD App, Learn App and MyDreamGov are now available to users.