LASEPA Trains Waste Pickers, Youths on Used Cooking Oil Collection to Boost Circular Economy

Funmi Ogundare

The Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA), in collaboration with Ororo Waste Management, has commenced a two-day capacity-building programme for waste pickers, market women and youths on the safe collection and management of used cooking oil, as part of efforts to promote environmental sustainability and strengthen the circular economy in the state.

The training, which began on Thursday at the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) Building, Alausa, Ikeja, is aimed at equipping participants with practical knowledge and skills for the proper handling, collection and disposal of used cooking oil, while creating new income opportunities for them.

No fewer than 23 youths, including Hausa and Yoruba-speaking participants, took part in the first day of the programme, underscoring the initiative’s inclusive approach to empowering diverse communities with sustainable livelihood opportunities.

In his remarks, the General Secretary of the Waste Pickers Association of Nigeria (WAPAN), Alhaji Suleiman Adama, described the initiative as a milestone in Nigeria’s waste management sector, saying it would redefine how waste pickers contribute to environmental sustainability.

Speaking in both Hausa and English, Adama explained that WAPAN serves as the umbrella body for waste pickers nationwide, with responsibility for organising members, protecting their welfare and promoting environmentally responsible waste management practices.

He said the partnership between LASEPA and Ororo Waste Management had expanded the scope of waste picking beyond conventional recyclable materials such as plastics, cartons and metals by introducing the collection of used cooking oil.

According to him, “The initiative, the first of its kind for members of the association, would not only reduce indiscriminate disposal of used cooking oil and improve public health but also provide an additional source of income for waste pickers and unemployed youths.”

He noted that although the programme was still at its early stage, data generated from the project would eventually demonstrate its environmental impact by measuring the quantity of used cooking oil recovered instead of being improperly disposed of.

Adama stressed the need for sustained public awareness campaigns to discourage the indiscriminate disposal and repeated use of degraded cooking oil, noting that educating households, food vendors and communities on the associated health risks would encourage greater participation.

He disclosed that households and food vendors who participate in the collection programme would receive incentives from Ororo Waste Management, adding that the reward system would further boost public involvement.

The WAPAN official also called on government to provide additional operational support, including personal protective equipment (PPE), tricycles and other logistics to improve the efficiency of waste pickers involved in the initiative.

Participants lauded the Lagos State government and Ororo Waste Management for the training, describing it as timely and impactful.

One of the participants, Mr. Ishola Abdulateef Olamilekan, said the programme had exposed him to the economic and environmental benefits of used cooking oil collection, adding that the knowledge acquired would improve his business while contributing to a cleaner environment.

Other participants, Yusuf Abdullahi from Katsina State and Nafiu Umaru from Kebbi State, also expressed appreciation to the organisers, saying the training had broadened their understanding of the value of used cooking oil collection as a means of promoting environmental sustainability and creating economic opportunities.