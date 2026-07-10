Cede APC Reps Seat to Moro LG, Royal Fathers, Community Leaders Appeal to Tinubu, AbdulRazaq

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

Traditional rulers and community leaders in Moro Local Government Area of Kwara State have appealed to President Bola Tinubu and Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq to cede the House of Representatives slot to the area in the bid to address the marginalisation of the local government area since 1999.

Moro/Edu/Patigi federal constituency falls within the Kwara North senatorial district of the state.

Since the return to democratic rule in 1999, the people of Moro Local Government have not benefited from elective offices, be it House of Representatives and the Senate.

However, a statement in Ilorin on Tuesday by the traditional rulers and community leaders from the area, Chief Mathew Alabi, Chairman, Baale Moro Forum; Mr. Bolakale Yusuf, Baale, Bode Saadu and Mr. Ibrahim Adebara who represented Oba of Jebba, said: “Moro Local Government has come a long way in our political journey since the advent of the current political dispensation and the local government has not benefited from elective positions since 1999.

“To start with, we have always been on the side of progressive politics. It is to our credit that we have never lost any election to the opposition since 1999.

“However, our support and loyalty to the APC have never been adequately compensated by the powers that be in the APC. Which is why Moro Local Government has not produced any federal representative since 1999.

“We have always been prefixed upon by the powers within the party not to step forward.

“We think that we have waited long enough to be rewarded and compensated for our loyalty and support for APC, the party to which we have always given our block vote in every election.”

The statement said Baruten and Kaiama have been taken care of, including Edu and Patigi, adding that at various times they had been represented at the Senate and House of Representatives.

It said Moro had never enjoyed this privilege, adding that they are appealing to all the stakeholders to take a synergistic look at their situation so that for once they could be represented in the House of Representatives.

According to the statement, “May we also appeal to our royal fathers in Edu and Patigi to please take a more sympathetic consideration of our predicament and support our call for fairness.”