Gonzaga Jesuit College Wins 25 Awards at STEM Olympiad in Rome

Sunday Ehigiator

Gonzaga Jesuit College (GJC), Okija, Anambra State, has recorded a major international academic feat after winning 25 awards at the 2026 International Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) Olympiad Grand Finale held in Rome, Italy.

The Nigerian school secured 10 gold medals, three silver medals, nine bronze medals and three honorable mentions at the global competition on July 8, outperforming contestants from several countries in Science, Mathematics, and Engineering and Technology.

In a further boost to the school’s performance, two students; Okeke Somtochukwu and Nwafor Emmanuel Chinedu, were named Overall Second Best in the World, placing Gonzaga Jesuit College among the leading schools in global STEM education.

According to the college, the achievement reflects its commitment to excellence in STEM education, with students demonstrating outstanding knowledge, crea-tivity, innovation, teamwork and problem-solving abilities throughout the competition.

“The recognition of Okeke Somtochukwu and Nwafor Emmanuel Chinedu as Overall Second Best in the World further underscores the world-class standard of education, mentorship and talent development at Gonzaga Jesuit College.”

The management congratulated the students, teachers, coaches and parents for what it described as a historic accomplishment that has brought honour to the institution, Anambra State, Nigeria and the African continent.

“The College remains committed to nurturing future scientists, engineers, innovators and leaders who will continue to excel on the global stage,” it added.

Among the gold medal winners in the Science category were Chukwuma Amede (Grades 6–8), while Okeke Somtochukwu, Amadi Chidubem and Nwafor Emmanuel Chinedu clinched gold medals in the Grades 9–11 category, with both Okeke and Nwafor also earning the distinction of Overall Second Best in the World.

In the Engineering and Technology (DIY Bridge Building Challenge), Gold Team 2 comprising Udechukwu Adimchukwunobi, Igue Ewere and Onyemem Sochukwukamso Francis won gold, while Gold Team 3, made up of Aliga Ebubechukwu Wendo, Amazing Chidubem and Nwafor Emmanuel, also secured a gold medal.

The silver medal winners included Aliga Ebubechukwu Wendo and Onwumere Ifunanyachukwu Epiphania in Science, while Aliga Ebubechukwu also earned a silver medal in Mathematics.

Bronze medals were awarded to Igue Ewere Godswill, Onwumere Ifunanyachukwu, Ubozor Chiamaka Natalie, Ebreneyin Ayirioritse Anne and Udechukwu Adimchukwunobi Albert in Mathematics. Additional bronze medals were won by Udechukwu Adimchukwunobi Albert, Anyika Chinemelum Michael and Igue Ewere Godswill in Science, as well as one bronze medal in the Engineering and Technology category.

The school’s three honorable mentions went to Umebido Chukwuebuka Jeffery in Mathematics, Onyemem Sochukwukamso Francis in Science, and Ebreneyin Ayirioritse Anne in Science.

The 25-award haul marks one of the strongest performances by a Nigerian secondary school at the International STEM Olympiad, reinforcing Gonzaga Jesuit College’s growing reputation as a centre for academic excellence and innovation.