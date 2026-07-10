CPPI Moves against High Nomination Fees By Political Parties

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

The Citizens Platform for Political Inclusion (CPPI) has commenced legal and legislative action against what it described as the exorbitant expression of interest and nomination fees charged by political parties.

The CPPI warns that the practice threatens Nigeria’s constitutional democracy by shutting out ordinary citizens from contesting elective offices.

The platform disclosed that it had issued separate pre-action notices to the national leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC), African Democratic Congress (ADC), Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), while also petitioning the National Assembly to amend the Electoral Act to regulate nomination fees.

CPPI, a non-partisan coalition of citizens, public policy advocates and democratic governance stakeholders, is pursuing the initiative in collaboration with the Athena Centre for Policy and Leadership and the Embassara Foundation.

In a statement issued and jointly signed by Rt. Hon. Osita Chidoka, High Chief Amagbe Kentebe, Mr Iniruo Wills, Mr Ken Lewis-Allagoa, Mr. Famous Obebi and Adebiyi Ajayi, the group said the current nomination fee regime had become a major barrier to inclusive political participation, particularly for women, youths and persons with disabilities.

According to the statement, the increasing cost of securing nomination forms has entrenched the monetisation of Nigeria’s political process, making access to elective offices dependent on financial strength rather than competence, merit or commitment to public service.

“The inevitable consequence is the systemic monetisation of political participation across the Nigerian political landscape, whereby access to elective office is increasingly determined by wealth rather than merit, competence or public service,” the statement read.

The coalition argued that the practice violates several provisions of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), including Sections 40 and 42, which guarantee freedom of association and equality before the law, as well as Section 14(2)(c), which provides that participation by the people in government shall be ensured.

It also cited Sections 17(2)(a) and 15(5) of the Constitution, contending that the prevailing fee structure undermines the constitutional ideals of equality, justice and the fight against corruption and abuse of power.

Beyond domestic laws, CPPI said the practice also contravenes Articles 2, 3 and 13 of the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights, which guarantee equality, equal protection under the law and every citizen’s right to participate freely in the governance of their country.

The group noted the stark disparity between the current cost of political nomination forms and the country’s economic realities, pointing out that while Nigeria’s national minimum wage stands at N70,000 monthly or N840,000 annually, nomination forms for some elective offices now cost tens or even hundreds of millions of naira.

“A Nigerian worker earning the national minimum wage would require well over one hundred years of income to afford certain presidential nomination forms,” it stated, describing the situation as clear evidence of systemic exclusion.

According to the coalition, the consequences of the high fees go beyond limiting participation, arguing that they encourage political sponsorship, strengthen godfatherism, promote undue financial influence over public office and create incentives for elected officials to recoup campaign investments after elections.

CPPI further maintained that the practice weakens internal party democracy, transparency, accountability and good governance.

In the pre-action notices served on the political parties, the platform demanded an immediate review and substantial reduction of nomination fees, the adoption of a transparent and non-discriminatory fee structure that reflects prevailing economic realities, publication of the criteria used in determining the fees and the establishment of a compensation or refund mechanism for aspirants adversely affected by prohibitive charges.

The coalition warned that it would institute legal proceedings if the parties failed to respond satisfactorily within the stipulated period.

In its petition to the National Assembly, CPPI called for amendments to the Electoral Act to prescribe a statutory ceiling for nomination fees, empower the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to regulate and approve such charges, compel political parties to publicly justify their fee structures and provide concessions for women, youths and persons with disabilities.

It also urged lawmakers to mandate annual disclosure of nomination fees, the number of nomination forms sold and the revenues generated from the exercise.

The platform further appealed to the Senate and House of Representatives Committees on Electoral Matters to convene a public hearing on the impact of nomination fees on democratic participation and engage political parties, INEC, civil society organisations, youth and women’s groups, as well as constitutional law experts, in developing reforms aimed at strengthening political inclusion and internal party democracy.

CPPI reaffirmed its commitment to promoting a more transparent, accountable and representative democratic process, insisting that reducing financial barriers to political participation is essential to deepening Nigeria’s democracy.