2027: Niger PDP Candidates Get Certificates of Return

Laleye Dipo in Minna

The Niger State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has presented certificates of return to its candidates thereby affirming them as the party’s flag bearers for various elective positions in the 2027 general elections.

Among those who received the certificates are the Governorship Standard bearer Alhaji Abubakar Sulaiman, three Senatorial candidates, six contestants for the House of representatives and 25 for the State House of Assembly.

At the ceremony held at the state PDP Secretariat in Minna, no explanation was given for the absence of three candidates for the House of Representatives .

State Chairman of the party, Alhaji Aliyu Halidu Mohammed, who presented the certificates to the candidates, congratulated them for their victories during the primary elections and charged them to collaborate with the state and local government secretariats for success at the polls next year.

“ You should maintain cordial and productive relationships with party executives at all levels, particularly the 25 local government chairmen and 274 ward chairmen in the state” he declared.

Alhaji Mohammed also challenged the candidates to embark on issue based campaigns and also avoid blackmail of their opponents.

The chairman appealed to members, supporters and stakeholders of the party across the state to remain united and committed to the collective goal of reclaiming power from the ruling APC in the state come 2027.

“The strength of the PDP lies in its unity, discipline and unwavering dedication to providing purposeful leadership for the people of Niger State,” he said.

A chieftain of the party and former First Lady of Niger State, Senator Zainab Abdulkhadir Kure, commended the party’s flag bearers for their loyalty and commitment to the party before encouraging them to remain determined and seek divine guidance as they prepare for the elections.