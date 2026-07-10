CCECC: Close Project Monitoring Key to Speedy Infrastructure Delivery

James Emejo in Abuja





Executive Director, China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC) Nigeria Limited, Shao ZongHe, has attributed the completion of the Collector Road C01 and bridge in Abuja within six months to what he described as

Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike’s hands-on supervision and insistence on results.

Speaking during the inauguration of the road linking the Body of Benchers to the Nile University axis in the Institution and Research District, Shao said the project demonstrated how close monitoring and decisive leadership could accelerate infrastructure delivery.

According to him, Wike’s regular visits to the construction site distinguished the project from conventional public works where oversight is often delegated.

He said the minister inspected the project almost every month from commencement, personally reviewed progress, resolved implementation challenges and consistently demanded timely execution.

Shao noted that the direct engagement created an enabling environment for the contractor and the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA) to deliver the project on schedule.

He said, “The minister did not simply issue directives from his office. He came to the site, inspected the work firsthand, resolved challenges and demanded results. It is under this kind of committed leadership that we completed this project in just six months.”

He described the road as more than a transport corridor, saying it would significantly improve mobility for the Body of Benchers, Nile University and adjoining communities while opening up the district for greater economic activities.

The CCECC executive also said the project reflected President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope agenda by translating infrastructure investment into visible improvements in the daily lives of citizens.

He added that the minister had already directed that the road be extended to connect Ring Road III, a move he said would further unlock development opportunities within the district.

Shao commended the collaborative efforts between the FCDA and the contractor, adding that the partnership ensured the timely completion of the project.

He also spoke as “an ordinary resident of Abuja,” expressing appreciation to the FCT minister for not only initiating infrastructure projects but ensuring they were completed and put to public use.

He said residents ultimately benefit when projects are delivered on schedule rather than remaining abandoned.

Meanwhile Tinubu had described the transformation of Abuja as a model for the administration’s broader development agenda across the country.

The President said the newly inaugurated Collector Road C01 and bridge underscored the role of infrastructure in stimulating economic growth, attracting investment and improving access to public institutions.

Represented by Vice President Kashim Shettima, he recalled directing Wike to urgently address the poor access road to the Body of Benchers after concerns were raised during the 2025 Call to Bar ceremony, noting that the project was approved under emergency procurement and completed within months.

The project forms part of the ongoing infrastructure drive of the FCTA aimed at expanding road connectivity, opening new districts for development and improving access to educational, research and residential communities across Abuja.