Umahi: Tinubu Fair in Distribution of Road Projects Across Nigeria

• Assures Ekiti of transparent execution of ongoing contracts

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja





The Minister of Works, David Umahi, has said President Bola Tinubu’s administration is demonstrating fairness in the distribution of federal road projects across the country, ensuring that no state is left behind in infrastructure development.

Umahi stated this during a meeting with Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji, in Abuja, where both leaders discussed strategic road sector development and ongoing federal projects in the state.

According to the minister, communities that previously received little or no federal road intervention are now benefitting from the Tinubu administration’s inclusive approach to infrastructure development.

He recalled that throughout his eight years as governor of Ebonyi State, there were no major federal road projects in the state, adding that Ekiti and several other states had similar experiences before the current administration.

Umahi commended Tinubu for changing the narrative through what he described as a nationalistic and equitable approach to project allocation. He also linked the growing support for the ruling party to what he described as the visible achievements of the administration, particularly in road infrastructure.

The minister assured the Ekiti State Government that all existing federal road contracts in the state would be executed strictly in accordance with engineering standards and contractual specifications.

He said contractors handling the projects were selected transparently in line with the provisions of the Public Procurement Act and pledged that the state government would be kept fully informed to enable effective monitoring of project implementation.

Umahi reiterated the ministry’s commitment to delivering durable and high-quality road infrastructure capable of improving connectivity, stimulating economic activities and supporting the objectives of the Renewed Hope Agenda.

Earlier, Oyebanji thanked the President and the Minister of Works for what he described as unprecedented federal road interventions in Ekiti State.

He recalled that following his appeal to the President through Umahi, approval was granted for the reconstruction of the Ado-Iyin-Aramoko Road, a project that had remained uncompleted for several years despite repeated promises by previous administrations.

According to the governor, contractors were mobilised to the site within weeks of the approval, demonstrating the federal government’s commitment to prompt project delivery.

He said the speedy commencement of the project had generated widespread appreciation among residents and strengthened public confidence in the administration’s commitment to infrastructure development.

Oyebanji also expressed gratitude for the approval of the Ado-Ijan-Ikole Road project, describing it as a strategic route that would significantly improve transportation and economic activities within Ekiti State and neighbouring areas.

The governor stated that since the creation of Ekiti State nearly 30 years ago, no federal administration had shown the same level of commitment to the state’s infrastructure development as the current government.

He added that the people of Ekiti now have a renewed sense of belonging because of the federal government’s interventions in roads and other critical sectors, noting that his visit to the Ministry of Works was to convey the appreciation of the people of the state for the ongoing support.