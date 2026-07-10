Peter Obi Alleges State Harassment, Warns FG Will Be Held Responsible for Any Harm

• Nothing must happen to NDC presidential candidate, Atiku warns Tinubu, FG

Chuks Okocha and Sunday Aborisade in Abuja





Presidential candidate of the Nigerian Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr. Peter Obi, has accused the federal government of orchestrating a sustained campaign of harassment and intimidation against him, warning that the government would be held responsible for any harm that befalls him or his associates.

This was as the Presidential Candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has warned President Bola Ahmed Tinubu that nothing must happen to Obi.

In a statement in Abuja, the Peter Obi Media Office alleged that recent actions by government institutions had gone beyond normal political disagreements and amounted to a deliberate effort to undermine Obi’s freedom, political activities and business interests.

The statement was issued in response to what it described as the Presidency’s “tenuous and uncultured” reaction to Obi’s recent expression of concern over his personal safety and alleged harassment.

According to the media office, the Presidency failed to address the substance of Obi’s concerns and instead resorted to dismissive remarks that necessitated a fresh public alarm.

“We raise this alarm not from fear, but as a duty to safeguard our democracy from descending into authoritarianism,” the statement said.

It alleged that Obi had been subjected to “engineered bureaucratic obstacles, invasive surveillance and hostility from state forces,” adding that businesses and investments associated with him had also come under pressure.

The media office argued that such developments, whether deliberate or coincidental, had created the perception of a calculated campaign to undermine Obi’s legitimate personal and business interests, warning that such perceptions could damage investor confidence and Nigeria’s democratic credentials.

It further claimed that members of Obi’s media team had witnessed what it described as increasing hostility directed at the former presidential candidate and his supporters during political engagements across the country.

Nothing Must Happen to Peter Obi, Atiku Warns Tinubu, Nigerian Government

Presidential Candidate of the ADC, Atiku Abubakar, has warned President Bola Tinubu that nothing must happen to Peter Obi.

Atiku gave the warning in a statement by his spokesperson, Phrank Shaibu, yesterday.

In a terse statement, Atiku noted that the safety of every opposition leader was a constitutional obligation of the Nigerian state and a test of its democratic credentials.

“Nothing must happen to Peter Obi. An injury to one is an injury to all. When one opposition leader is intimidated, every opposition voice is diminished. When one citizen begins to fear because of his political beliefs, democracy itself becomes the casualty.

“The presidency must understand that democratic leadership demands composure, not contempt. When a citizen, particularly an opposition figure, voices concerns about the state of the nation or his personal safety, the first duty of government is to reassure through statesmanship, facts and responsible conduct—not through insults.

“Democracies are strengthened by reasoned engagement, not by invective. A government that answers every criticism with abuse projects insecurity, not confidence.

“The opposition is not the enemy of Nigeria. Poverty is the enemy. Hunger is the enemy. Insecurity is the enemy. Corruption is the enemy. Kidnapping is the enemy. The daily bloodletting across our communities is the enemy.

“A government that devotes more energy to attacking its critics than confronting these existential challenges has confused political survival with the purpose of governance,” he stated.