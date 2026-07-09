AriseNewsTownhall: Mbah Calls for Constitutional Reforms, Collaboration Between States, FG

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

The Enugu State governor, Peter Mbah, has called for constitutional reforms to enable the principles of State police to work effectively and efficiently

Speaking at the Arise News Townhall on Building a National Consensus for State Police and National Security, Governor Mbah said State Police will work effectively and efficiently where there is a constitutional responsibility clearly spelt out and as well as collaboration between all arms of government.

According to the governor, the economic development of the subnational bodies would not be managed when the roles of the states and national is not clearly identified.

He identified funding as another issue that should be clearly addressed, so as to ensure that other economic needs are not affected.

“The issue of funding is very important. Who does what, the level of control. The current model of policing in Nigeria is not sufficient. The security threat is real and has to be taken on headlong.

“Governors on assumption of office made commitments on how to move the states forward. So, the issue of State Police and security have to be handled to ensure that there is economic development in the state.

“This not withstanding, security is the biggest elephant in the house. The burden is huge. The time to act is now. It should handled to ensure economic deployment. That is why in Enugu State we handle both economic and security matters with adequate attention”.

According to Mbah, “all stakeholders must work together and rules of engagement spelt out”.