Premiere Academy, NDLEA Partner to Educate Students on Drug Abuse Prevention

Funmi Ogundare

Premiere Academy, Abuja, has partnered with the Abuja Command of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) to educate students on the dangers of drug abuse and substance misuse as part of efforts to promote a safe, drug-free learning environment.

The one-day drug awareness seminar exposed students to the health, social and legal consequences of substance abuse while encouraging them to make informed decisions and resist peer pressure.

The interactive session also gave students the opportunity to engage NDLEA officers through questions and discussions aimed at strengthening their character development and preparing them to become responsible, value-driven leaders.

The three-member NDLEA team was led by the Chief Superintendent of Narcotics, Nduka Augustine, alongside Assistant Superintendent of Narcotics II, Chilaka Chinedum, and Assistant Superintendent of Narcotics II, Asabe Adole Sukai.

Speaking at the event, the Principal of Premiere Academy, Mr. Chris Akinsowon, described the seminar as an annual initiative that reflects the school’s zero-tolerance policy on drugs and substance abuse.

He stated that the programme was designed to address growing concerns among parents about schools’ ability to provide not only academic excellence but also a safe and disciplined environment that equips students with the right values to navigate life’s challenges.

“Today’s parents are no longer asking about grades alone. They want to know whether their children are in a safe and disciplined environment, surrounded by the right values and influences, and whether the school will equip them to navigate life’s challenges with confidence,” he said.

Akinsowon stressed that the school remained committed to holistic education through continuous awareness programmes that help students understand the dangers of drug abuse and make responsible choices.

He called on governments, schools, parents and other stakeholders to support and sustain drug awareness campaigns, particularly among secondary school students, noting that early education is critical to preventing substance abuse.

Commending the school’s initiative, the leader of the NDLEA team, Augustine, described drug abuse among Nigerian youths as a growing concern, citing statistics indicating that more than 14 million Nigerians between the ages of 15 and 64 have used drugs at least once.

He attributed the trend to the easy availability of illicit substances, peer pressure and the glamorisation of drug use on social media, stressing the need for stronger collaboration among stakeholders to protect young people.

“Quality education today goes beyond books and grades. It is about preparing students for life. Young people are increasingly exposed to harmful influences, and all institutions responsible for their upbringing must work together to provide a strong shield against drug abuse,” he said.

Augustine urged students to take an active role in the campaign against drug abuse by resisting negative peer influence, staying focused on their education and avoiding substances that could endanger their future.

He also warned that drug abuse remains a leading cause of death among Nigerian youths and has devastating long-term effects on both physical and mental health.