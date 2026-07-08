TREM Atlanta Celebrates Bishop Okonkwo’s 46th Wedding Anniversary

The Redeemed Evangelical Mission (TREM) Atlanta (God’s Embassy Smyrna) has celebrated the 46th wedding anniversary of the presiding Bishop of TREM, Dr. Mike Okonkwo and his wife Dr. Peace Okonkwo in a lively worship session.

The session included cutting of wedding anniversary cakes, an all star worship, and profound sermon of God’s infinite mercy for believers delivered by Bishop Okonkwo.

Taking his readings from the books of 2 Samuel 19: 1-7, Roman’s 4: 25, Matthew 22: 29 and 1 Corinthians 6, Bishop Okonkwo recounted the story of Mephiboseth, the surviving lame son of Jonathan and his father’s friend King David.

The account of King David in the height of his glory as King of Israel seeking out the surviving son of his friend Jonathan, son of King Saul to bless him not because of any personal merits but the but his ancestral lineage to Jonathan, King David’s friend.

He used the story to draw parallels with present day believers of the gospel, saying: “that the greatest thing that can happen to any human being is to get “ born again.” That this affords the believer the infinite grace of God’s mercy by reconciling every believer to God.” After being “born again” the next thing is mind renewal, a continuous. mind renewal as part of God’s agenda for the believer. This ensures for the believer like Mephiboseth unmerited favour and mercy from God.”

Bishop Okonkwo reminded the congregation that they are not an accident but part of God’s original plan for mankind.

“We matter to God, he is involved in our lives. God doesn’t want us to be defeated in this life.”

But unfortunately, according to Bishop Okonkwo, most believers are going about not knowing who they are, their identity in Christ Jesus.

“The scripture is filled with treasures but unfortunately most believers don’t access this knowledge in the word of God,” he said.

Citing the scriptures from Matthew 22: 29 and 1 Corinthians 6, he alluded that most believers are destroyed for lack of knowledge , saying the devil is walking around looking for who he will destroy.

He noted that it is believers without knowledge of the word of God that may fall prey to the devil.

He therefore, counseled his listeners to fortify themselves with the knowledge of the word of God.

“ Continue to innoculate yourselves with the living word of God by attending church service, Bible studies and self study of the word of God. It is in so doing that believers can benefit from God’s assurance of eternal victory over the devil,” he adde.

Bishop Okonkwo admonished the congregation to “ be still, calm and to know that God is God and will never forsake his own. “ Stop looking at yourself from the standpoint of human eyes. You are not ordinary. It is already well with you. What you have been waiting for will no longer tarry. You are called to Glory. Therefore, there are no more worries, no more shame. Thus sayeth the lord, my thoughts for you are good, it is to give you an expected end.”

The wedding anniversary celebrations and church service was attended by a contingent of former Super Eagles players led by Mr. Paul Okoku and Mr. Samson Siasia, who is a member of TREM Atlanta (God’s Embassy Smyrna) with his family.

Mr. Okoku said he is so blessed with the Bishop’s ministration. Mr. Siasia reiterated that he is glad he was present for the Bishop’s sermon. Two long time parishioners of TREM Atlanta (God’s Embassy Smyrna), Mrs. Tilda Dike and Deaconess Bisi Olaoye said this visitation and apostolic message by Bishop Mike Okonkwo have elevated their desire to serve God till the very end of their apportioned time on earth.

“I sincerely hope to testify to God’s mercy in enabling me to cope with my mother’s transition from this earth. Before now I have been greatly troubled by God’s seeming indifference to the pain of my loss. After the Bishop’s sermon, I have a profound new revelation of God’s eternal love and mercy even in the midst of my sufferings,” said Mrs. Dike. Deaconess Olaoye revealed the immense peace of mind she now has with the challenges of bringing up teenage and young adult children in America. The Bishop laid it down in my soul that it is well with me and my family and I believed such transcendent revelation from God.