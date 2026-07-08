Building Bridges Through Education: Wisdom John Okoye’s Vision for Africa’s Next Diplomatic Advantage

Uche Akporota

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of ETGSL Education, Dr. Wisdom John Okoye, has spent his career working at the intersection of higher education, government and international diplomacy. Increasingly, that work is taking him and the institutions he partners with beyond the traditional boundaries of student recruitment, into lecture theatres, research centres and university boardrooms where governments, academics and industry leaders are forging partnerships capable of shaping economies and influencing public policy.

That vision was on full display earlier this month at the University of Northampton’s Centre for the Advancement of Racial Equality (CARE) Race Action Summer Conference 2026, where the Governor of Abia State, Nigeria, Dr. Alex Chioma Otti, delivered the Global Impact Keynote Address titled ‘Of Bridges and Walls: Finding Common Ground, Rising Above Divisions.’ The address explored inclusive leadership, dialogue and international cooperation in an increasingly interconnected world.

While the governor’s keynote drew considerable attention, the engagement itself was the product of years of deliberate work by Dr. Okoye, whose commitment to connecting governments, universities and institutions continues to create meaningful opportunities across continents.

For Okoye, moments like this reflect a broader philosophy he has built ETGSL Education around: that universities are not merely institutions for learning, but platforms for diplomacy, innovation, research collaboration and international development. For decades, international education in Africa has been viewed largely through the lens of student mobility, success measured by how many students were admitted into foreign universities. Okoye’s work pushes that conversation further, towards a more strategic question: how can African institutions build enduring partnerships that strengthen research, expand innovation, improve governance and develop the skilled workforce required for the future economy?

This is the thinking behind what development experts sometimes call the “triple helix” model, bringing together government, academia and industry to solve complex economic and social challenges. It is a framework Okoye applies deliberately in his work, and one he sees demonstrated clearly in the Abia State-Northampton engagement. Beyond the keynote address, the visit created opportunities for conversations around research partnerships, academic exchange, professional development and institutional capacity building, areas capable of delivering long-term value for both Nigeria and the United Kingdom.

Okoye has credited much of the engagement’s success to the collaboration and hospitality of the University of Northampton’s team, including Acting Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Becky Bradshaw; Deputy Director of Global Engagement, Caroline Mayes and Global Engagement Officer (sub-Saharan Africa), Dr. Anthony Nwigwe.

Reflecting on ETGSL Education’s mission, Okoye put it simply: “Education remains one of the greatest bridges between nations. When universities, governments and communities collaborate, they create solutions that benefit generations. Our mission is to facilitate partnerships that promote knowledge exchange, innovation and shared prosperity.”

It is a view shaped by a wider reality he believes African policymakers must reckon with: that the continent’s competitiveness in the decades ahead will depend not only on infrastructure and natural resources, but increasingly on the strength of its institutions, its knowledge economy, and the depth of its international partnerships. For Okoye, universities should not be viewed simply as places where degrees are awarded. They are strategic assets capable of strengthening governance, accelerating innovation, attracting investment and enhancing a nation’s global influence.

Through ETGSL Education, Okoye has increasingly become recognised as a trusted facilitator of international educational partnerships, someone who helps institutions identify shared priorities and build collaborations that deliver long-term value. As African countries pursue ambitious economic and social reforms, his work stands as a reminder that some of the most enduring bridges between nations are not built from steel and concrete, but through knowledge, shared purpose and institutions that connect people across borders.

* Mr. Akporota writes from Abuja