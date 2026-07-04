Saraki Heads to Appeal Court After Kwara High Court Rejects Jurisdiction Objection in Free Speech Case

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

Former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, has directed his legal team to challenge the decision of the Kwara State High Court which dismissed his objection to the court’s jurisdiction in the criminal defamation and cyberbullying case instituted against him by Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq.

The matter came up yesterday before Justice M. O. Folorunso at the Kwara State High Court in Ilorin. Proceedings continued despite the absence of Saraki’s lead counsel, Jimoh Mumini (SAN), who was said to be indisposed.

Although the court declined the prosecution’s request to issue a bench warrant against the former Senate President, it also dismissed the defence’s argument that it lacked jurisdiction to entertain the case.

The judge subsequently adjourned further hearing to July 22.

Reacting to the ruling, Saraki’s legal team insisted that the issue of jurisdiction is fundamental and should be determined before the substantive case proceeds.

According to a statement issued on Thursday by Abdulganiyu Abdulqadir, Press Officer on Local Matters in the Abubakar Bukola Saraki Media Office, the former Senate President has instructed his lawyers to immediately file an appeal at the Court of Appeal against the High Court’s decision.

“The issue of jurisdiction goes to the root of the matter,” the statement quoted Saraki’s lawyers as saying, adding that the appeal process would be completed before the next adjourned date.

The case stems from a social media post made by Saraki on April 17, 2026, in response to an earlier statement issued by the Kwara State Government. The state government alleged that the post amounted to criminal defamation and cyberbullying against Governor AbdulRazaq.

The prosecution argued that Saraki’s comments questioning the governor’s educational qualification were capable of causing a breakdown of public peace in the state.

At an earlier hearing on June 17, government lawyers had sought a bench warrant to compel Saraki’s appearance in court.

However, the defence maintained that the charges were improperly filed, argued that the state High Court lacked jurisdiction over the matter, and described the social media posts on Facebook and X as a legitimate exercise of Saraki’s constitutional right to freedom of expression and reply as an opposition leader.

Reaffirming his confidence in the judiciary, Saraki said he remained committed to pursuing all lawful legal options available to him.

“I have confidence in the Nigerian judiciary and its ability to do justice to all parties in every case,” he said.

He also urged his supporters across Kwara State and beyond to remain peaceful and law-abiding throughout the legal proceedings.

Saraki maintained that he would continue to speak on matters of public and national interest despite what he described as attempts by the Kwara State Government to silence him.

He further declared, “Mr. Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq’s oppressive tendencies are mere inconveniences that will soon blow away.

“This is because the administration has only 10 months to stay in office and the tendency that it represents will be totally eradicated in Kwara State by the people.”

The appeal is expected to determine whether the High Court has the legal authority to continue hearing the criminal charges before substantive proceedings resume.