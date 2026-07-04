Wema Bank Kicks-off Hackaholics 7.0 National Tour at University of Uyo

Bennett Oghifo

Wema Bank is set to commence the national pitch tour of Hackaholics 7.0 at the University of Uyo, the first of 10 pitch centres across Nigeria’s six geopolitical zones for its flagship innovation programme.

The three-day event is scheduled to hold from July 15 to 17, 2026, bringing together young innovators, startups, founders and developers to pitch technology-driven solutions addressing real-world challenges.

According to the bank, each pitch centre on the nationwide tour will serve as a hub for innovators within and around the host location to present their ideas before a panel of judges. Winners from the various centres will advance to the Hackaholics 7.0 Grand Finale, where they will compete for a share of the N150 million prize pool.

Hackaholics 7.0 is themed ‘Powering Possibilities’ and features three competition tracks: the Startup Pitch Competition, the Hackathon and the newly introduced Social Impact Track.

Participants are expected to submit solutions across seven focus areas: Financial Inclusion, Healthcare, Digital Transformation, Education, Sustainability, Social Impact and the Future of Work.

The bank said the programme is open to Nigerian youth, startups, founders, developers and innovators with creative ideas capable of solving real-world problems, adding that participation is free.

Interested applicants are required to visit the Hackaholics portal, click “Apply Now,” select their preferred competition track, and complete the online application process.

Hackaholics is Wema Bank’s flagship innovation platform established to support young innovators and startups by providing mentorship, funding opportunities and exposure for technology-driven solutions. The seventh edition expands the initiative with a larger prize pool and the introduction of a dedicated Social Impact Track to encourage innovations that address pressing societal needs.